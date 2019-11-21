Holmes shoots down Jordan on Sondland-Trump call In one of the most contentious moments of the hearing so far, Rep. Jim Jordan shouted at Holmes while lamenting that Ukrainian Amb. Bill Taylor hadn’t during his closed-door testimony brought up the call Holmes testified to overhearing between the president and Ambassador Sondland. He first mentioned the call during his public testimony earlier this week. Holmes fired back, claiming that the call was unremarkable to Taylor because he already knew the president was seeking an investigation into Bidens. “It was not news for him,” Holmes said. “Of course that’s what’s going on, of course the president is pressing for a Biden investigation. There was nodding agreement.” Holmes said the call was a “touchstone experience for me that validated what we believed,” but said he wasn’t surprised it wasn’t for Taylor. “He was involved in a number of other interactions that you’ve outlined that brought him to the same conclusion,” Holmes concluded. 'You may not like the witness' answer but we will hear it': Schiff tells Jordan 02:55 Share this -







Holmes shoots back at GOP accusation that he showed 'indiscretion' in sharing Trump phone call Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, on Thursday suggested that David Holmes was wrong to share information about the phone conversation he overheard on July 26 between Trump and Sondland. "I would argue that the information is unflattering to the president, unflattering to the ambassador and that your discretion is at odds here," Conaway said. Conaway said that Holmes testified that he shared the information about the key phone conversation where Trump and Sondland discussed "investigations. Conaway said that lawmakers, however, "couldn’t figure out" from Holmes’ deposition how many people he spoke to. Conaway then asked Holmes "to articulate that in the future, when he’s privileged" to certain circumstances that would be embarrassing to the president, to not share it with others. Holmes shot back, “Sir, I think it was Gordon Sondland who showed indiscretion by having that conversation over a public phone line.” Share this -







What do these names have in common? asks GOP Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah, right, and Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, both Republicans, listen as Fiona Hill testifies on Thursday. Andrew Harrer / Pool via AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Outgoing Rep. Hurd says he hasn't heard impeachable conduct Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, used his questioning period to make clear he will not support impeachment, saying the case against Trump lacks compelling evidence of wrongdoing. Hurd said: "An impeachable offense should be compelling, overwhelmingly clear and unambiguous, and it's not something to be rushed or taken lightly. I have not heard evidence proving the president committed bribery or extortion." Hurd also chided the president, characterizing his July phone calls as “inappropriate.” "I disagree with this bumbling foreign policy,” Hurd said. Early on, Hurd — who's retiring and has publicly disagreed with Trump at times — was seen as one of the few Republicans who might have sided with Democrats on the issue of impeaching Trump. "I believe both statements were inappropriate, and misguided foreign policy, And its certainly not how the executive should handle such things," @HurdOnTheHill says of Trump July Phone call mentions of asking for a favor, and of Biden — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 21, 2019 "I've not heard evidence the President committed bribery or extortion," Hurd says. He doesn't approve of the foreign policy decisions of President Trump, but he clearly doesn't see this as impeachable conduct. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) November 21, 2019 Significant since Hurd is retiring, which is really the only group of Republicans we are watching right now. https://t.co/smBsZs8eGm — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) November 21, 2019 Share this -







A moment of levity about a decades-old haircut Speier, in a moment of levity, told Hill that she’d come across a news article over the course of the day’s hearing that told a story about Hill’s childhood that demonstrated her toughness. An 11-year-old Hill, The New York Times reported, had one of her pigtails set on fire by a boy in her school while she was taking a test. Hill, the newspaper said, “put the fire out with her hands, and finished the test.” Hill smirked and said the incident “had some very unfortunate consequences.” “My mother gave me a bowl haircut,” she said. “I looked like Richard III,” referring to the 15th century British monarch. The exchange offered a moment of levity in an otherwise long and winding public hearing. Share this -







Fiona Hill speaks of the 'moral obligation' she felt to testify Hill gave an eloquent response to an angry speech from Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, who continued to claim that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election and accused Democrats of attempting a coup. Wenstrup also said that hatred makes people blind and that hyperpartisanship is not healthy in a democracy. Hill, however, responded in a measured tone by explaining that she and others are testifying to discuss the facts and they are not partisan. "All of us who came here under a legal obligation also felt we had a moral obligation to do so. We came here as fact witnesses," she said. "We are here to relate to you what we saw, what we heard and what we did and to be of some help to all of you to make a momentous decision here. We are not the people who make that decision." She said interference from any government is bad and that unity in America is important to thwart any attempts to do so. Fiona Hill speaks of the 'moral obligation' she felt to testify 03:06 Share this -







Hill says she’s still being harassed on Twitter, defends Yovanovitch Hill said the harassment she previously testified to last month is still ongoing. She said she’s “constantly” dealing with her address being posted. “This could happen to any single person in this room,” Hill said. “We have to find ways of combating this. Again, this gets back sadly to things that our adversaries can exploit.” She and Holmes both lamented what they said was a “smear campaign” to oust Ambassador Yovanovitch. Removing an ambassador is always the president’s prerogative, Hill said, “I just did not see why it was necessary to malign Ambassador Yovanovitch.” Share this -







Hill: By July 10, it was clear Burisma was ‘code for the Bidens’ Hill said that by July 10, it was very clear to her that any mention of the gas company Burisma was associated with investigations into the Bidens. While answering a question from Schiff, Hill recounted the events of July 10, when Ukrainians met with U.S. national security officials at the White House, including then-national security adviser John Bolton, Hill, U.S. ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland and NSC official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Hill has testified that Bolton abruptly cut a first meeting in his office short because Sondland brought up investigations. Afterward, Hill said some of the officials took a photo outside the White House and went back inside to the Ward Room to speak further with the Ukrainians. Bolton told Hill to go down to the room and find out what was being discussed, Hill has testified. “When I came in, Gordon Sondland was basically saying, ‘We have a deal here’" that there would be a White House meeting [between Trump and Zelenskiy if the Ukrainians announced the investigations, Hill said Thursday. Hill said that during that time, Rudy Giuliani was speaking about Burisma and the Bidens “over and over again” on TV. “By this point, it was clear that Burisma was code for the Bidens because Giuliani was laying it out there,” she said. Share this -





