Holmes: Sondland told State Dept. staffer CNN interview was 'supposed' to occur in mid-September Holmes said in his opening statement that he and his colleagues were concerned after the hold on U.S. aid to Ukraine was lifted on Sept. 11 that Zelenskiy had committed “in exchange for the lifting” to give a requested CNN interview. Holmes said that they received several indications that the CNN interview would occur. On Sept. 13, Holmes said one of his colleagues received a phone call from Sondland. “My Embassy colleague texted me regarding the call that, ‘Sondland said the [Zelenskyy] interview is supposed to be today or Monday [Sept 16] and they plan to announce that a certain investigation that was ‘on hold’ will progress. [Sondland’s aide] did not know if this was decided or if [Sondland] is advocating this. …’” Ultimately, the CNN interview never occurred. Share this -







Trump campaign spokesman weighs in These two offer nothing but opinions of events in which they were not directly involved.



Hill was not on the Ukraine call and has no knowledge of why aid was withheld.



Holmes openly admits he got a lot of his information from the testimony of other witnesses.



This is a joke. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 21, 2019 Share this -







This is the restaurant in Kyiv (called, and I am not making this up, "what") where Sondland had the call with Trump about the investigations Zelensky was supposed to open so loud that others could hear what Trump was saying on an insecure phone, on a terrace on the street pic.twitter.com/b0KdFE58t1 — Ian Bateson (@ianbateson) November 21, 2019 Share this -







Key GOP members leave hearing Several Republicans have left the committee room, including Nunes, Jordan, Hurd and Ratcliffe. Share this -







Dr Hill says @AmbJohnBolton looked pained about the smear campaign against Amb Yovanovitch but seemed powerless to do anything about it telling Hill - Rudy Giuliani was a hand grenade that was going to blow everything up — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) November 21, 2019 Share this -







WH response to DAVID HOLMES >> "At multiple points throughout his deposition, Holmes relied on the testimony of other witnesses for his information – not his own firsthand account." — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 21, 2019 Share this -







Meet the two seasoned staff prosecutors now in impeachment spotlight The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate his political rivals is not only putting the partisanship on the House Intelligence Committee on full display, it's also catapulting the lead lawyers for both parties into the national spotlight. Daniel Goldman is the Democrats' lead counsel and Steve Castor represents the Republicans. Both lawyers have extensive experience in Washington and in the courtroom and led the questioning of the closed-door depositions of witnesses in the inquiry. Both will have 45 minutes to grill witnesses on behalf of their respective sides as the inquiry moves forward. Read the story. Share this -





