Hong Kong's civil servants will gradually return to work starting May 4 The Hong Kong government announced Tuesday that with coronavirus case numbers dropping in the city, it plans to resume public services in phases starting May 4. The semi-autonomous city has reported no new cases for three consecutive days and said the epidemiological situation had stabilized. Officials emphasized that public services, including the reopening of outdoor facilities such as tennis courts and jogging tracks in sports grounds, will be resumed while still maintaining "a high degree of vigilance" and following all necessary precautionary measures. Hong Kong has so far recorded 1037 confirmed cases and four deaths.







Spain expected to roll out wider plan to lift restrictions The Spanish government is expected to roll out a wider plan to lift coronavirus restrictions and gradually restart the country's stuttering economy on Tuesday. Having suffered one of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, Spain shut down public life on March 14 to curb its spread, but recently began to ease restrictions as it reined in the infection rate. In the most significant relaxation of the lockdown yet, children under 14 were granted one hour of daily supervised outdoor activity on Sunday if they adhered to social-distancing guidelines and stayed within 0.6 miles from their homes. More than 23,500 people have died from COVID-19 in Spain, with nearly 210,000 confirmed cases.







Berlin Zoo welcomes visitors as Germany slowly reopens Visitors at the newly reopened zoo in Berlin, Germany take photos with the elephants on Tuesday. Axel Schmidt / Reuters







Judge sides with tribes, limits distribution of virus relief FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A judge has ruled in favor of tribal nations in their bid to keep Alaska Native corporations from getting a share of $8 billion in coronavirus relief funding — at least for now. In a decision issued late Monday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., said the U.S. Treasury Department could begin disbursing funding to 574 federally recognized tribes to respond to the coronavirus but not to the corporations. The ruling comes in a case brought by at least 15 tribes against the Treasury Department. The tribes allege that Congress intended the funding to go only to tribal governments and that the corporations don't fit within the definition of "Indian Tribe" in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Mehta said the tribes easily showed they would suffer irreparable harm unless he limited the funding temporarily to tribal governments while he awaited more argument on the question of eligibility of Alaska Native corporations. The Treasury Department and the U.S. Justice Department representing the Treasury did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.






