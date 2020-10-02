'Hopefully it's a wake-up call': Voters react to Trump's diagnosis

Sen. Thom Tillis, who attended Amy Coney Barrett announcement at White House, tests positive North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis — who attended the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination announcement at the White House last week with other Republican officials and administration aides —tested positive for the coronavirus, the lawmaker confirmed in a statement on Friday. "Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive," Tillis said. "I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with." Tillis was at the White House last Saturday when President Trump announced he was nominating Barrett to the Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Tillis also met with the judge on Wednesday. The announcement comes Democrats are urging the confirmation hearing to be delayed as Republicans signal they are pressing forward with Barrett's confirmation. GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, said in a tweet on Friday that the hearings are still scheduled to begin on Oct. 12. He also raised the possibility of virtual hearings, to which top Senate Democrats objected. We now have two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who have tested positive for COVID, and there may be more. I wish my colleagues well.



It is irresponsible and dangerous to move forward with a hearing, and there is absolutely no good reason to do so. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 3, 2020 Tillis, 60, is the latest Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to test positive after Sen. Mike Lee of Utah confirmed he tested positive on Friday. He said in his statement that he is not showing symptoms at the moment and said he is feeling well. He urged the public to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing. Share this -







Bill Clinton wishes Trumps a 'speedy recovery,' hopes for staff's safety We wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery, and hope for the safety of the White House staff, the Secret Service, and others putting their lives on the line. This pandemic has affected so many. We must continue to protect ourselves, our families, and communities. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 3, 2020 Share this -







Trump receives experimental antibody treatment President Donald Trump has received an experimental drug following his diagnosis of Covid-19, the White House said Friday. "As a precautionary measure, he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident," Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, wrote in a memorandum. The drug cocktail is a combination of two so-called monoclonal antibodies. The treatment is meant to provide the body's immune system with a temporary, but immediate, boost to fight off the coronavirus. The therapy, though still unproven, is considered by experts to be one of the most promising treatment options for the illness. Read more about the treatment here. Share this -







Trump and Biden were more than 12 feet apart at debate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump stood more than 12 feet away from each other during the debate, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates — well beyond the 6 feet of social distance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Share this -







Twitter warns users not to wish harm on others Twitter on Friday reminded users they are barred from wishing death, bodily harm or disease on anyone, a warning that followed the news that the president and first lady tested positive for Covid-19. Twitter said such tweets are not allowed and will be removed but will not automatically mean the suspension of a person's account. The reminder was apparently in reference to tweet from a user that suggested an automatic suspension would be the penalty. Suspension, however, is a possible penalty depending on the severity of the violation, according to Twitter's policy. tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension. https://t.co/lQ8wWGL2y0 https://t.co/P2vGfUeUQf — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 2, 2020 Share this -







Lindsey Graham tests negative, says Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing still planned GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said Friday he tested negative for the coronavirus. "After being informed of his positive test, and out of an abundance of caution, I was tested for COVID-19 in South Carolina. I was informed I was negative," he said in a tweet. Graham sent well-wishes to President Donald Trump and the first lady. He said he spoke with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who also tested positive for the virus. He said in a tweet Lee is "in good spirits and on the mend." Lee is a key vote as Republicans press forward with the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett slated to begin Oct. 12, which Graham said will go forward as planned with the possibility of a virtual hearing. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein pushed back in a statement earlier about holding virtual confirmation hearings for a lifetime appointment. Share this -







At least 11 positive tests traced back to debate in Cleveland At least 11 positive coronavirus tests can be traced to organizers of this week's presidential debate in Cleveland, city officials said Friday. The city's announcement came after President Donald Trump, who debated Democratic rival Joe Biden on Tuesday in Cleveland, revealed he and his wife have both tested positive for Covid-19 and are in isolation. Trump was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. "The City of Cleveland is aware of positive cases of Covid-19 following the Sept. 29 presidential debate," according to a City Hall statement. "We advise anyone who has come in contact with someone who has tested positive to selfquarantine. If anyone who was in attendance has concerns or is symptomatic, they should contact their healthcare provider." The city's announcement also came shortly after the Cleveland Clinic, which oversaw Covid-19 protocols at the debate, said it's confident that guests at Tuesday night's event were safe from the coronavirus. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Secret Service won't say how many employees have tested positive The Secret Service will not say how many employees have tested positive for the coronavirus or how many have been quarantined, according to a Secret Service spokesperson. “For privacy and operational security reasons, the Secret Service is not releasing how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nor how many of its employees were, or currently are, quarantined," said the spokesperson. "The Secret Service has well established COVID-19 protocols in place and continues to take every precaution to keep our protectees, employees and families, and the general public, safe and healthy." "We follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, to include testing, conducting contact tracing related to confirmed and suspected exposure, and immediate isolation of any employee who tests positive for COVID-19." Share this -





