Horses make window calls during uplifting visit to Indiana nursing home

Los Angeles has deadliest day yet during pandemic Sailors transport the first patient aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) into the casualty receiving area, in Los Angeles on March 29, 2020. Abigayle Lutz / AFP - Getty Images file At least 40 more Los Angeles County residents have died from causes related to coronavirus, health officials said Tuesday, in what is the area's biggest one-day spike yet. The death toll from the pandemic had reached 360 as of noon, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. Of the 40 new confirmed fatalities, 25 were older than 65 and nine were between the ages of 41 and 65, according to the agency's daily tally.







44 veterans have died at Massachusetts nursing home, 100 test positive Holyoke Soldiers' Home in Massachusetts. Google Map There are now 44 residents at the hard hit Holyoke Soldiers' Home in Massachusetts who have died of coronavirus, and at least 100 others have tested positive, state health officials said. The state-run nursing home for veterans in Holyoke, about 90 miles west of Boston, is the subject of multiple investigations, including one by the U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts which is trying to determine whether residents were denied adequate medical care. Members of the National Guard are helping provide care for those at the facility, according to Brooke Karanovich, a spokeswoman from the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services.







Wealthy, private Florida community testing all residents, staff for antibodies Storm clouds approach Fisher Island off the coast of Miami Beach in 2017. Joe Raedle / Getty Images file All residents and employees of Fisher Island, an affluent, private Florida community are being supplied tests to determine if they have been exposed to the novel coronavirus and developed antibodies to the infection. "Fisher Island is funding the cost of the testing," which was procured from the University of Miami Health System, a statement from the community, off Miami Beach, said. Fisher Island is a "private luxury community ... consistently ranked as one of the wealthiest zip codes in the U.S.," according to the club's website. "The island is home to over 700 prominent families from more than 40 different countries." Condominiums range in price from $2 million to more than $40 million, the site says. Read the full story here.







Justice Department defends Mississippi church against effort to stop service over pandemic concerns Attorney General William Barr listens during a coronavirus task force news conference at the White House on April 1, 2020. Oliver Contreras / SIPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images A small Mississippi Church got some major support Tuesday from the federal government in its lawsuit against the city that tried to shut down a drive-in church service over coronavirus concerns. The Justice Department intervened in a dispute between Temple Baptist Church and the city of Greenville after police broke up an April 8 service. According to the lawsuit, church members gathered in a parking lot, never got out of their cars, kept their windows rolled up, and listened to Pastor Arthur Scott who spoke over a low-powered FM radio transmitter. Read the full story here.







HIV co-discoverer cautions that immunity from COVID-19 antibodies isn't certain The race is on to develop and distribute antibody tests for the coronavirus, driven by the idea that these tests will inform individuals when they are immune to the virus and can return to their normal lives. This isn't the first time there's been an urgent need for an antibody test. In the 1980s, it was a different crisis: HIV/AIDS. Unlike the coronavirus, a positive antibody test for HIV means that a person is currently infected with the virus, meaning the test could be used to diagnose. NBC News spoke to Dr. Robert Gallo, one of the scientists who discovered HIV, about antibody testing and what it can tell us about the coronavirus. Read more.







Trump meets with survivors, says he will work with governors on re-opening economy Trump discusses 'rough plague' of coronavirus with recovered patients April 14, 2020 02:11 WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he will be working with governors on a plan to reopen the country, seeming to back away from an assertion yesterday that he had the sole authority to determine when business should return to normal. "What I do is going to be done in conjunction with governors," Trump said Tuesday. "We'll be doing that in a little while." Trump made the remarks at a meeting in the White House with COVID-19 survivors, who were spaced out around the large table in the Cabinet Room. The participants shared stories about their experience with the virus that at times contradicted the White House's positive narrative. Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett said she believes taking hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment that Trump has widely touted, aided her recovery. She also told the president she has lost several extended family members to the virus, including one who died after being turned away from numerous hospitals. A day earlier, Trump said there was no shortage of hospital beds because of the administration's response. Another participant talked about the struggle to get a test in early March, saying that it took going to the emergency room and saying that he fever and had been to San Francisco for him to able to get a test. Trump said at that time that anyone who wanted a test could get a test.






