Hospital admissions stabilizing in London The medical director of the National Health Service in England said Tuesday that hospital admissions were “stabilizing and plateauing” in London and other areas. In the British government’s daily briefing, Stephen Powis said the benefits of social distancing measures imposed by the government were beginning to manifest in the stabilization of hospital admissions. However, he warned that the number of deaths would be the last figures to level off. Meanwhile, U.K. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak addressed a report by the government’s independent economics forecaster published Tuesday that suggested the U.K. economy could shrink by 35 percent in the second quarter of this year and that unemployment could rise by more than 2 million. Sunak said it was “just one potential scenario” but added that there would be more “tough times” ahead, warning that the government wouldn’t be able to protect every business and household. Share this -







Trump meets with survivors, says he will work with governors on re-opening economy WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he will be working with governors on a plan to reopen the country, seeming to back away from an assertion yesterday that he had the sole authority to determine when business should return to normal. “What I do is going to be done in conjunction with governors,” Trump said Tuesday. “We’ll be doing that in a little while.” Trump made the remarks at a meeting in the White House with COVID-19 survivors, who were spaced out around the large table in the Cabinet Room. The participants shared stories about their experience with the virus that at times contradicted the White House's positive narrative. Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett said she believes taking hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment that Trump has widely touted, aided her recovery. She also told the president she has lost several extended family members to the virus, including one who died after being turned away from numerous hospitals. A day earlier, Trump said there was no shortage of hospital beds because of the administration’s response. Another participant talked about the struggle to get a test in early March, saying that it took going to the emergency room and saying that he fever and had been to San Francisco for him to able to get a test. Trump said at that time that anyone who wanted a test could get a test. Share this -







Number of intensive care patients in France continues to fall The number of patients in intensive care in France fell for a sixth day in a row Tuesday, with 91 fewer people in intensive care than the day before. There are currently 6,730 patients in intensive care in France out of 71,903 people hospitalized. The country has recorded more than 15,000 coronavirus-related deaths since March 1, making it one of the worst hit globally. French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday evening that while the number of patients in intensive care units was falling, the epidemic was still not under control, as he extended lockdown measures until May 11. Share this -







Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday the U.S. does not yet have the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the nation’s economy, adding a dose of caution to increasingly optimistic projections from the White House. “We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet,” Fauci said in an interview with The Associated Press. Read more. Share this -







Planned Parenthood expands telehealth services amid coronavirus pandemic Planned Parenthood is expanding in its telehealth services nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic. Appointments by phone or video will allow individuals access to a number of services, like birth control, trans/non-binary hormone therapy, STI treatment and abortion medication. The services will be available in all 50 states by the end of April. Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said this tool will help protect patients and staff from the spread of the virus while providing essential health care. The pandemic has had "staggering economic consequences and alarming racial disparities in health outcomes" and "changed people’s lives dramatically,” McGill said. “But what has not changed is the need for sexual and reproductive health care." Share this -







Photos: Street life returns to a colorful Wuhan A man looks over a barricade on a street in Wuhan on Tuesday. Although the lockdown was lifted last Wednesday, barricades remain in the city. Noel Celis / AFP - Getty Images A boy with a face mask and goggles looks out the window of a passing car. Aly Song / Reuters People gather near a shopping area as the city of Wuhan springs back to life. Aly Song / Reuters Share this -







Senate won't return until May 4 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday announced that the Senate will not reconvene until May 4, weeks later than the previously announced return date of April 20. The Senate and House will now both return on the same day. "As the country continues working together to flatten the curve, following the advice of health experts, the full Senate is not expected to travel back to Washington D.C. sooner than Monday, May 4th," he said in a statement. "All members will receive at least 24 hours' notice if this changes. This bipartisan decision reflects consultation with Leader Schumer and my colleagues in Senate leadership." He said that a top priority will be passing additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program. "Clean funding for worker pay in a crisis should not be controversial," he said. Share this -







Death toll in New York state climbs to 10,834 The number of coronavirus deaths in New York state climbed to 10,834, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference on Tuesday. More than 770 people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours. While the governor said the state's numbers are lower than what was projected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he is worried about the increase in the percentage of nursing home deaths. "Nursing homes have been an increasing issue," Cuomo said. Out of all the New Yorkers hospitalized because of COVID-19, 64 percent are in the city, 22 percent are in Long Island and 8 percent are in Westchester and Rockland Counties. The remaining 6 percent are hospitalized in other parts of the state. The governor urged residents to continue doing their part as the state battles the virus. "What we have learned through this process is that our actions determine our destiny," he said. "We changed the curve. ... Every protection hand a higher rate of infection, had a higher rate of death. ... That didn't happen." Share this -





