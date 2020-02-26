Hospitals across the U.S. prepare for coronavirus

"What we really want patients to do is call and click through virtual ways, so when they come in, we're ready for them," said Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Providence St. Joseph Health, the health care system which includes the hospital in Everett to which the patient went.
Preparation is key, she said, and if health care workers can activate so-called disaster readiness plans before patients arrive, the likelihood of containing and properly treating the illness goes up. It's a lesson learned from prior outbreaks, such as Ebola, and other coronavirus epidemics, including severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS.
Reuters
10m ago / 10:16 PM UTC
'The people have vanished': Some bars and clubs reopen in Milan
Bars and clubs in Milan can reopen in the evenings, local authorities announced on Wednesday, in the first rollback of tough restrictions imposed at the weekend to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak in Italy.
The move came even as the number of cases nationwide jumped by almost 100 in a day to more than 400, while the death toll rose to 12 since last Friday.
“Our sector, which has helped Milan sparkle in the world, has been brought to its knees by the ban,” said a petition on Facebook which was launched by Santeria Toscana 31 club and was rapidly signed by more than 100 other businesses.
But even though early closing was lifted in time for Wednesday evening trade, there seemed to be few people around to take advantage in the eerily empty city.
“We have reverted to usual hours,” said Antonio Musotto, manager of the Archimede Caffe. “The problem is the people have vanished.”
The European Union’s health chief Stella Kyriakides, on a visit to Rome, called for calm as Italy’s government prepared measures to try to bolster the economy, which looks certain to tip into recession because of the contagion.
“This is a situation of concern, but we must not give in to panic,” Kyriakides said after meeting Italy’s health minister and the regional head of the World Health Organization.
“There are still many unknowns about this virus and in particular its origin and how it spreads.”
The head of the national Civil Protection agency, Angelo Borrelli, told reporters the death toll from the flare-up had risen to 12 from 11 the day before, with a 69-year old man dying in the northern region of Emilia Romagna.
Like all those who have died so far, the man had underlying health problems that made him vulnerable to the disease.
In all, almost 420 cases have been registered, including at least six children.
19m ago / 10:07 PM UTC
Azar on coronavirus: 'Immediate risk to the American public remains low'
Suzanne Ciechalski, Caitlin Fichtel and Shamar Walters
51m ago / 9:35 PM UTC
Colleges suspend Italy study abroad trips amid coronavirus fears
Hundreds of American college students in Italy are expected to head back to the United States as global concern over the coronavirus continues to increase, leading multiple schools to suspend or postpone their study abroad programs there.
Italy is the worst hit European country, with more than 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths as of Wednesday morning. The rapid increase in cases has prompted Italian officials to take strict measures, including locking down some towns to contain the spread.
“I am writing to inform you that given the recent spread of the virus to Italy, effective immediately Fairfield University has decided to close the Florence University of the Arts study abroad program and require all students enrolled in this program to depart Italy,” Fairfield University Provost Christine Siegel wrote in an email to students and parents Tuesday.
All of the university’s 142 students are expected to return to the U.S. to continue their studies.
Syracuse University and Elon University are among the schools which have suspended their programs in Florence for the remainder of the semester. New York University is shutting its Florence campus down until at least March 29; however, students will continue their classes online. The University of New Haven is also recommending that its students abroad in Tuscany return home.
“Students from Florence will not return to the Syracuse University campus until after spring break, which is consistent with the CDC’s 14-day incubation period guideline,” Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement Wednesday.
Janean Lawyea’s daughter Camryn is one of 342 students from Syracuse University who is abroad with the school’s Florence program and is being sent home immediately.
“It is concerning because the students are taking a full class load while they are doing their study abroad program. My daughter is taking 16 credits this semester,” Lawyea told NBC News.
Sacred Heart University also asked its 17 students studying in Rome to return to the U.S. as a precautionary measure, a spokesperson said. Those students will be allowed to return to campus when classes start March 9 following the spring break.
Italy is the second most popular destination for American students studying abroad, according to the Institute of International Education’s annual Open Doors report. More than 36,000 students studied abroad in Italy during the 2017-18 school year.
Because of the sustained community spread of the coronavirus in Italy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the travel alert for the country to level two, urging travelers to take extra precautions such as avoiding contact with people who are sick and washing hands often.