Hospitals prep for 'crazy' dual threat: A hurricane during a pandemic Emergency officials along Texas' storm-battered coast have gotten plenty of practice responding to disasters in recent years, but they've never seen a scenario like this: A destructive hurricane slamming ashore in the midst of a pandemic. "It's crazy," said Darrell Pile, CEO of the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council, which coordinates emergency medical response in a 25-county region along the state's coast. "You do get to a point where you're like, what else do you want to put on us? You just have to do your best." Fortunately, Pile said, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in southeastern Texas has dropped significantly since early July, when a surge of new cases strained hospital systems across the greater Houston region. As Laura approaches, Pile said hospitals have capacity to care for a rush of patients injured in the storm. But he and other emergency officials are concerned about how to do it safely in the midst of a pandemic. Experts worry that emergency shelters or crowded hospitals could become incubators for new COVID-19 outbreaks across the region, and are taking steps to mitigate the risk. "Social distancing will be much more difficult for people who are evacuating," Pile said. "However, they can wear a mask. And they can do their best to minimize being too close to other people. My point is, everyone who is being impacted by this storm still needs to remember what they've been taught to minimize the spread of COVID."







Coronavirus forces hurricane evacuees to hotels in Texas SAN ANTONIO — Evacuees from the Texas coast began arriving in cities further inland Wednesday, but officials have had to abandon the large shelters for hotel rooms to wait out Hurricane Laura. Cities were seeing more evacuees than expected. San Antonio was expecting about 300 people, but by 9 a.m. local time Wednesday, 1,458 evacuees had driven in or arrived by buses to a welcome center, said Joe Arrington, a spokesman for the San Antonio Fire Department. Laura intensified overnight and was a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning. "Usually we would use warehouses or empty retail centers, but because of COVID we are using hotel rooms that were contracted by the state," Arrington said. The Circuit of Americas racetrack used as a check-in site in Austin shut down for several hours after the city ran out of hotel vouchers, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Evacuees were directed to go to other cities, but the racetrack opened again Wednesday morning for people who wanted to wait for more hotel rooms to become available. Arrington said people have generally been arriving with masks and a medical team is on standby should any express having COVID-19 symptoms. He said the city has resources prepared should more arrive. "This is not our first rodeo, to use the full Texas parlance," he said.







Photos: Louisiana residents prepare to evacuate People sit in a stadium as they wait to be evacuated in Lake Charles, La., on Tuesday. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images People line up to board buses to evacuate Lake Charles, La., on Wednesday. Gerald Herbert / AP







6 million people under flash flood watches More than 6 million people were under flash flood watches from Louisiana to Arkansas on Wednesday. Parts of the northwestern Gulf Coast, from western Louisiana to far-eastern Texas, could see 15 inches of rain — on top of a 10 to 15 foot storm surge that could reach 30 miles inland. The storm surge, a tsunami-like rise of water, "will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana," the National weather Service said. Some areas could see surges up to 20 feet, the National Weather Service said, adding levels even approaching that high were "unsurvivable." "The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," the weather service said. A buoy located near Laura clocked a wave height of 37 feet Wednesday morning, alarming forecasters.







Laura expected to make landfall as Category 4 hurricane Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, the National Weather Service warned at 11 a.m. ET. As of Wednesday morning, Laura was about 230 miles from the coast of Texas and Louisiana, and moving at 16 mph. The storm was expected to make landfall late Wednesday night. But with Laura's hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 70 miles, and its tropical-storm-force winds up to 175 miles, harsh conditions are expected between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.







Fear of coronavirus could give people under evacuation orders pause A fear of getting sick with the coronavirus may make some people hesitant to go to shelters despite widespread evacuation orders. "Hopefully it's not that threatening to people, to lives, because people are hesitant to go anywhere due to COVID," resident Robert Duffy said as he placed sandbags around his home in Morgan City, Louisiana. "Nobody wants to sleep on a gym floor with 200 other people. It's kind of hard to do social distancing." Officials urged people to stay with relatives or in hotel rooms to avoid spreading the virus. Buses were stocked with protective equipment and disinfectant, and they would carry fewer passengers to keep people apart, Texas officials said. Shelters opened with cots set farther apart to curb coronavirus infections. People planning to enter shelters were told to bring just one bag of personal belongings each, and a mask to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Fearing that some residents might not want to evacuate, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said those in southwest Louisiana need to reach wherever they intend to ride out the storm by noon Wednesday. You only have a few hours to prepare and evacuate for #HurricaneLaura. Wherever you are by noon is where you'll have to ride out the storm. Be smart and be safe. #lagov #lawx #Laura pic.twitter.com/oAAkwGQsC6 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 26, 2020







NOAA aircraft captures aerials of Hurricane Laura from the Gulf of Mexico OVER THE GULF OF MEXICO - Aug. 25 In the eye of Hurricane #Laura w/ @NOAA WP-3D Orion #NOAA42 "Kermit" flight station radar showing the eyewall ahead. Credit: Lt. Cmdr. Doremus, NOAA Corps. Follow @NHC_Atlantic + your local @NWS Forecast Office for forecast + advisories. #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/p8y236yzlK — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) August 26, 2020







More than 500,000 residents ordered to evacuate In what is now the largest evacuation in the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than half a million people have been ordered to flee. More than 385,000 residents were told to evacuate from the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur. Ten more Texas cities and counties were under voluntary evacuation orders, including parts of Houston. About 60 counties in the state were under a disaster declaration Wednesday. Another 200,000 people were ordered to leave low-lying Calcasieu Parish and parts of Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana. "Cameron Parish is going to be part of the Gulf of Mexico for a couple of days based on this forecast track," said Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana.






