An hour-by-hour guide to watching on election night

With well more than 100 competitive House and Senate contests happening on Tuesday, keeping track of the big picture on Election Day could seem pretty daunting.

But as polls close, starting at 6 p.m. ET on the East Coast, we’ll start seeing voter data that could give us a sense of how each party is faring — and how real a potential blue wave might be.

The NBC News Political Unit has identified key races — at each poll closing time throughout the night — that will tell the story of Election Night 2018 as it evolves.

Here's how to watch the clock.