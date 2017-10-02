Hours After the Massacre, Here's What We Know and What We Don't

We're wrapping up our live blog for the day. Thanks for sticking with us.

There’s plenty we still don't know about the massacre in Las Vegas that killed at least 59 and injured more than 500. Authorities have said those numbers could increase; meanwhile, the identifies of the victims are still mostly unknown. For continuing coverage throughout the night, check NBCNews.com and tune into MSNBC.

Here's What We Know, as of Monday Evening

The death toll ticked up to 59, while the number of injured rose to 527.

Gunman Stephen Paddock had 18 firearms, several thousand rounds of ammunition and explosives in his home, according to the sheriff, in addition to the 16 weapons found in his Mandalay Bay hotel room on the 32nd floor.

Two Nevada gun shops confirmed that they sold firearms to Paddock in the last year and said he passed all required background checks. It's not clear whether those weapons were used in Monday's massacre.

Paddock spent "tens of thousands of dollars" gambling in Vegas casinos in recent weeks, law enforcement officials told NBC News. It’s unclear if he was winning or losing money off these large transactions.

It took 72 minutes from the first 911 call for police to locate the shooter, NBC News reported.

There is no apparent link between Paddock and any international terror groups, the FBI said.

Here's Some of What We Don't Know