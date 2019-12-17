House Committee to decide rules for impeachment floor debate A busy day is in store for Tuesday as the House Democratic Caucus holds a press conference at 10 a.m. ET, before the House Rules Committee meets at 11 a.m. to markup the impeachment resolution and establish the rules governing the forthcoming floor debate. The Rules Committee, which has nine Democrats and four Republicans, is expected to vote to leave the text of the articles of impeachment unchanged, while establishing how many hours House lawmakers will have to debate them. Share this -







Schumer urges GOP to consider his proposed rules for an impeachment trial WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday that he is urging Senate Republicans to consider a proposal that he's offered for a Senate impeachment trial early next year. The Democratic leader proposed in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday that the Senate subpoena four people who could serve as key witnesses in a trial: acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; former national security adviser John Bolton; Robert Blair, senior adviser to Bolton; and Michael Duffey, associate director for national security at the Office of Management and Budget. "The four witnesses we propose have direct knowledge of why the aid to Ukraine was delayed. We don't know what kind of evidence they will present. They might present exculpatory evidence that helps President Trump. It may be incriminating against the president, but they should be heard," Schumer said at a press conference at the Capitol Monday. Schumer said that he told McConnell weeks ago that he was ready to discuss the parameters of a Senate trial. "Instead of talking to me, he spoke publicly about what a trial may look like, and said he was taking his cues from the White House," Schumer said. "If Leader McConnell doesn't hold a full and fair trial, the American people will rightly ask, 'What are you, Leader McConnell, and what is President Trump hiding?'" Schumer added that he would like there to be live testimony during the trial.







Rep. Slotkin, in pro-Trump district, says she will vote to impeach Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin announced on Monday morning that she will vote for both articles of impeachment. She is the latest vulnerable Democrat to support impeaching the president despite the potential political ramifications. Slotkin, a former CIA officer and Department of Defense official, said the president "illegally solicited the help of foreigners to influence the American political process." "There are some decisions in life that have to be made based on what you know in your bones is right. And this is one of those times," Slotkin wrote in an opinion piece in the Detroit Free Press. She is holding a town hall on Monday to hear from her constituents on her decision. Slotkin is a freshman from a district President Donald Trump won by nearly seven points in 2016. US Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary for International Security Affairs Elissa Slotkin testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on July 23, 2014 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images file Slotkin said Trump's obstruction of the impeachment investigation was "unprecedented." The House of Representatives are voting on two articles of impeachment this week: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Slotkin was one of seven freshman Democrats with military and national security backgrounds who wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post after the release of the whistleblower complaint that helped propel House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to support an impeachment inquiry. "Over the past few months, I've been told more times that I can count that the vote I'll be casting this week will mark the end of my short political career. That may be," Slotkin wrote. "But in the national security world that I come from, we are trained to make hard calls on things, even if they are unpopular, if we believe the security of the country is at stake."







House Judiciary Committee releases 658-page impeachment report The House Judiciary Committee released its full report on the impeachment of President Donald Trump after midnight Sunday, ahead of consideration by the full House as early as Wednesday. The report, a 658-page document, is an explanation in four parts of the committee's process and justification for recommending two articles of impeachment against Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The committee, chaired by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., devotes part one to detailing the process by which the House Intelligence Committee investigated the case against Trump. Part two is dedicated to examining the standards of impeachment laid out in the Constitution. Part three delves into the details of Democrats' case that Trump abused the power of his office to pressure a foreign government, Ukraine's, to investigate his domestic political rival and interfere in the 2020 presidential election. "President Trump has realized the Framers' worst nightmare. He has abused his power in soliciting and pressuring a vulnerable foreign nation to corrupt the next United States Presidential election by sabotaging a political opponent and endorsing a debunked conspiracy theory promoted by our adversary, Russia," the committee wrote. Part four makes a case that the president obstructed Congress' ability to hold the executive branch accountable by flouting House investigators' requests for documents and testimony. "Other Presidents have recognized their obligation to provide information to Congress under these circumstances," the report states. "President Trump's stonewall, by contrast, was categorical, indiscriminate, and without precedent in American history." The committee concludes that Trump "has fallen into a pattern of behavior: this is not the first time he has solicited foreign interference in an election, been exposed, and attempted to obstruct the resulting investigation. He will almost certainly continue on this course." Read the full report.







Democrat opposed to impeachment likely to switch parties A Democratic congressman from a swing district in southern New Jersey — who has been outspoken in his opposition to President Donald Trump's impeachment — is likely to leave the party, sources told NBC News on Saturday. Two Democratic leadership sources said they expect Rep. Jeff Van Drew to change his registration to Republican in the wake of his stance against the House Democratic-led efforts to impeach Trump. Van Drew did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News. An internal poll conducted earlier this month for Van Drew showed he would be unlikely to win re-election to his seat in the 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses the southern tip of Jersey and includes Atlantic City. Only 28 percent of Democratic respondents said Van Drew "deserves to be re-nominated," while 58 percent said that "another Democrat" should represent the party in the district's 2020 election, according to the poll obtained by NBC News. Van Drew was among a handful of Democrats to vote against going forward with the impeachment inquiry back in October. For the full story click here







Trump complains 'It's not fair' he's being impeached It's not fair that I'm being Impeached when I've done absolutely nothing wrong! The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of Hate. They are so bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019







Analysis: Trump faces fight or flight moment in Senate impeachment trial WASHINGTON — The closer Republicans get to a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, the more it looks like an improvised political explosive. The White House and the Senate Republican Conference are united in their desire to dispose of it, but divided over how to do that in the way that inflicts the most damage on Democrats and the least harm on them — a show that gives Trump the chance to turn the tables on his accusers, or a quick dismissal that amounts to an exercise in self-preservation for him and GOP senators. In other words, it's fight or flight time for Trump. With his legacy, his re-election and his movement on the line — at a time when congressional Republicans are in lockstep defense of his actions — it would be quite a silent retreat for the chest-thumping, trash-talking Trump to slip away from the chance to have a made-for-TV trial befitting his reality-era presidency. He sounds like he doesn't want to. "I wouldn't mind the long process, because I'd like to see the whistleblower, who's a fraud, having the whistleblower called to testify in the Senate trial," he said Friday, referring to the anonymous intelligence community official who first accused him of wrongdoing in a complaint filed with the intelligence community inspector general. He also noted that he believes that the House's impeachment process — the Judiciary Committee there approved two articles against him on Friday morning and the full House is expected to approve them next week — has benefited him. For the full analysis, click here







Article II: Inside Impeachment - The 7-Minute Vote The House Judiciary Committee passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump Friday morning. The panel met for just seven minutes to cast their votes, after debating late into the evening on Thursday. Garrett Haake, MSNBC Washington Correspondent, explains how this committee vote propels the two articles of impeachment to a vote before the entire House of Representatives next week. Click here to listen to the episode






