House Democrats and White House reach deal on coronavirus aid package House Democrats and Trump administration have reached a deal on a coronavirus aid package that includes free testing, paid emergency leave and other resources intended to help stem the crisis and stabilize the financial markets, House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday. Pelosi said earlier the House is expected to vote on the bill Friday, which would send it to the Senate for a vote as early as Monday. The deal was struck after numerous conversations over the last two days between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "The three most important parts of this bill are testing, testing, testing," Pelosi said Friday outside the speaker's balcony on Capitol Hill. Read what's in the deal.







Cruise lines suspend voyages President Trump tweeted Friday evening that Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC Cruises agreed to suspend outbound cruises for 30 days at his request. All of these companies had already announced suspended voyages earlier in the day. The country's biggest cruise companies announced a spate of suspensions throughout Friday afternoon. Royal Caribbean said it will halt all U.S. voyages for 30 days beginning Saturday. Carnival Corporation said it will stop dozens of voyages, and its subsidiary Princess Cruises will suspend its cruises through April 30. Norwegian said it suspended its ships until April 11. MSC Cruises canceled all its U.S. cruises through April 30.







Idaho reports state's first patient Idaho Gov. Brad Little is scheduled to offer details Saturday on the state's first patient. The governor's office tweeted that he was expected to address the media at 5 p.m. from the statehouse. Other details would be distributed afterward, the office said. The patient was described as the state's "first confirmed case." Earlier in the day, the governor signed a "proactive emergency declaration."







Utah public schools close for 2 weeks All Utah public schools will close for a two-week period starting Friday. After that time, the state will reassess conditions and decide whether students can return to the classroom. #utahcovid19 https://t.co/0gEXC0J3vr — Utah.gov (@UtahGov) March 13, 2020







Italians break into song during quarantine in moving video As Italy enters its first weekend under a countrywide lockdown, residents in the city of Siena found a new way to connect with one another: through song. In a Twitter video that already has more than 1.5 million views, Italians singing from their balconies in unison. "E mentre Siena dorme" ("And While Siena Sleeps"), is a traditional folk song for the people of Siena, usually sung to show local pride. "In Siena, the city to which I am very attached, you stay at home but you sing together as if you were on the street," wrote one of the Twitter users who shared the video. "I was moved." A Siena, città alla quale sono molto legato, si sta in casa ma si canta insieme come se si fosse per la strada. Mi sono commosso pic.twitter.com/IDPqNEj3h3 — David Allegranti (@davidallegranti) March 12, 2020







The Bureau of Prisons is suspending inmate visits at all federal correctional facilities The Bureau of Prisons is suspending inmate visits at all 122 federal correctional facilities for at least 30 days, the agency announced Friday. The directive applies to friends and family members of prisoners, as well as lawyers. But exceptions will be made to attorneys on a case-by-case basis, the agency said. The move is the most dramatic yet taken by the federal prison system to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Several state correctional departments announced on Thursday a suspension of inmate visits. The nation's prisons and jails are especially vulnerable to outbreaks, experts say, due to the close confinement of inmates and often grimy conditions.







Senator tweets letter he sent Trump about pandemic team more than 600 days ago Not true, @realDonaldTrump. I wrote to you more than 600 days ago demanding answers after you fired the entire White House pandemic team. https://t.co/ICbHOkyeyY pic.twitter.com/71OF9gKA3N — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) March 13, 2020







Trump says he will probably get tested soon for the coronavirus President Donald Trump said Friday that he would "most likely" get tested for coronavirus but denied it was because he interacted with a man who later tested positive. Trump was asked about the testing issue in the White House Rose Garden, where he declared a national emergency. "Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway," Trump said, when questioned by a reporter about standing next to an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at his Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend. Later, the aide, Fabio Wajngarten — who is seen in photos with Trump on social media — tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Read the full story here.






