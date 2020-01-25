House Dems to deliver 28,000 pages of their trial record to Senate

Cipollone: Democrats trying to 'interfere' in the election Cipollone opened Trump's defense Saturday arguing that House managers are asking senators to "remove" Trump from the general election ballot. "As House managers, their goal should be to give you all of the facts, because they’re asking you to do something very, very consequential and I would submit to you, to use a word Schiff used a lot, very, very dangerous," Cipollone said, adding, "They’re asking you to remove President Trump from the ballot in an election that's occurring in approximately nine months, they’re asking you to tear up all of the ballots across the country on your own initiative — take that decision away from the American people and I don’t think they spent one minute of their 24 hours talking about the consequences of that for this country." "They didn’t tell you what that would mean for our country, today, this year, and forever into our future," he continued, saying that the managers are asking senators to "tear up all the ballots" with Trump's name on them. Cipollone said Saturday's presentation will take between two and three hours and that Trump's defense does not plan to use all of their allotted 24 hours. "You will find the president did absolutely nothing wrong," Cipollone said, echoing the Trump's frequent defense. Share this -







What to expect from Trump's defense Here's what to expect from Trump's defense team: What you'll hear Saturday A "coming attractions" preview of the president's defense case. As we've reported, sources close to the president want to make sure they get at least some of their messaging out there, but they're also cognizant of the weekend's lower ratings. It's why you'll see a fair amount of repetition Monday. White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow will likely handle much of the presentation, though you could see others. But a source on the team says the bulk of the arguments will occur Monday. That's when we expect Dershowitz, Starr, and others to make their presentations. Will they go to Tuesday? It's possible, but at this point we are not betting big on it. A senior administration official and Republican leadership source tell NBC News that arguments are likely to last roughly 10 hours (a few Saturday and the rest Monday). Caveat: things could still change, as the defense team is reserving the right to go longer if they feel it's needed. How will Parnas recording affect arguments? A source on the president's legal team said he doesn't believe this new reporting of Trump apparently talking to Lev Parnas in an audio recording would have "any impact" on their team's case. Note: NBC News has not heard the entire audio recording and is working to obtain it; it's also unclear whether the audio published by ABC News has been edited. POTUS call 'perfect'? Asked if the defense would include Trump's assertions that his call with the president of Ukraine was "perfect," the source on the legal team said part of the defense would be that the president "didn't do anything wrong, and that is clear from the transcript of the call." The source clarified that the defense won't be "limited just to the transcript of the call," but it will be a "key" piece of evidence because that's the "primary" thing Democrats have "based their case on." Joe Biden Asked how much the Trump team is planning to talk about Joe Biden and specifically why it was relevant for the president to bring up Biden to the Ukrainians, a source on the president's legal team said they wouldn't get into details of their strategy but added that it "became quite apparent" in the House managers' presentation that they've "made it very relevant to the case" and "spent a lot of time bringing the Bidens into this case," and the Trump legal will address that.







Trump hints his defense team will begin by attacking Democrats Moments ahead of the start of his impeachment trial defense, Trump tweeted: "Our case against lyin', cheatin', liddle' Adam "Shifty" Schiff, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, their leader, dumb as a rock AOC, & the entire Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrat Party, starts today at 10:00 A.M. on @FoxNews, @OANN or Fake News @CNN or Fake News MSDNC!" It's a clear sign that the president's defense will rely heavily on criticizing prominent Democrats. The tweet comes after House managers spent three days pressing their case that Trump should be found guilty and removed from office over his efforts to push Ukraine to probe the Bidens and Democrats as he withheld nearly $400 million in military aid and an official White House visit for Ukraine's president, as well as his obstruction of Congress' investigation into the matter. Democrats tweeted ahead of Saturday's proceedings, too. "As we head into today's arguments, I implore the White House counsel to present a substantive argument as to why the President shouldn't be impeached," Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., tweeted. "Don't continue to insult the country by saying he did nothing wrong." "Conducting this impeachment trial is one of our biggest responsibilities as senators," Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., posted. "Let's focus on the facts. Let's focus on the law. Let's ensure this is a fair trial—and that we deliver fair and impartial justice."







Who is Dmytro Firtash? The man linked to $1 million loan to Giuliani ally has a shadowy past In September, one month before Lev Parnas was indicted on campaign finance charges, his wife received wire transfers from a bank account in Russia. The sum was $1 million, and the source was a lawyer for Dmytro Firtash, according to a court filing by U.S. prosecutors. Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch who made a fortune in the natural gas trade, is perhaps the most enigmatic figure in the scandal that has played a key role in President Donald Trump's impeachment. A billionaire with alleged ties to the Russian mob, Firtash is facing bribery-related charges in the U.S. and fighting extradition from Vienna. He once attempted to buy and redevelop the famous Drake Hotel in New York with the now-incarcerated Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chairman. And he's seen by Ukrainian anti-corruption activists and Western governments as a corrupt instrument of Russia. Read the full story.






