House Dems discuss possibility of 10,000 congressional staffers working from home House Democrats discussed the possibility of having thousands of congressional staffers telework during a closed-door caucus meeting Tuesday morning, said lawmakers who attended. "There was a lengthy discussion about teleworking, they said that we have the capacity for 10,000 staff to work from home, and we're making arrangements that all staff have access to the equipment that they would need and that that equipment is up to date so they could be teleworking," said Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H. Kuster said that some of her staff are already staying at home. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., on the other hand, said that Congress shouldn't shut down because it sends the wrong message. And Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., made it clear that he is in favor of closing the Capitol to visitors.







Chinese restaurant chain booting diners with fever amid coronavirus outbreak Sichuan Impression in West Los Angeles. Google Map A Chinese restaurant chain in Southern California is responding to the coronavirus outbreak by checking customers' temperatures with a handheld infrared thermometer before letting them inside and refusing service to anyone with a fever. The eatery, Sichuan Impression, said anyone who refuses to cooperate with the temperature measurement, will be denied service "for the time being." The restaurant's owner said employees are scanned twice a day and sent home if their temperatures are abnormal. Read the full story here.







The U.S. has tested more than 8,500 specimens for coronavirus. That doesn't equal 8,500 patients. More than 8,500 specimens have been tested for the coronavirus across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a promising sign that testing is finally becoming more widespread in this country after a series of missteps. But because multiple specimens are required from each individual, the number of actual patients who have been tested is likely far lower. Read more.







Trump to attend Senate GOP lunch Tuesday to discuss economic stimulus ideas President Donald Trump will be attending the closed-door Senate Republican lunch on Tuesday afternoon along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow. Mnuchin and Kudlow had already been scheduled to speak with the group of senators at the lunch about a possible payroll tax cut proposed by Trump on Monday. The president is interested in Congress potentially passing a stimulus package to boost the economy as it has remained unstable for the last few weeks amid fears of the coronavirus spreading. Other ideas that are being discussed are paid leave and assistance to small businesses. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., typically speaks to reporters after the closed-door lunch along with other members of his leadership team.







1st person dies in New Jersey, governor confirms "We are sad to report the first death in a case of COVID-19 in New Jersey," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. Murphy's statement said the person was a man in his 60s from Bergen County. New Jersey is now the first state in the northeastern U.S. where someone is confirmed to have died because of the coronavirus. .@LtGovOliver and I are sad to report the first death in a case of #COVID19 in New Jersey. Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can — across all levels of government — to protect the people of New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/NPGH8anMFp — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 10, 2020







New York gov sets up 'containment area' Governor Cuomo is setting up a "containment area" in New Rochelle. Testing will be available in this area and the National Guard will help with delivering food and cleaning. https://t.co/wF5NPvXFRI #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/oYlRwsVSQk — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 10, 2020







'We are 10 days away from the hospitals getting creamed,' warns former homeland security adviser The U.S. is a little more than a week away from a health care crisis related to the new coronavirus, according to the man who once advised President Donald Trump on how to respond to pandemics. "We are 10 days from the hospitals getting creamed," Tom Bossert, who was Trump's homeland security adviser until he was ousted in 2018, told NBC News. Bossert was never replaced, and Trump eliminated the national security council jobs related to disease outbreaks. In an op-ed in The Washington Post published Monday, Bossert said that unless the U.S. closes schools, halts public gatherings and takes other steps to reduce community transmission, the country is headed for the sort of crisis Italy is now facing, with hospitals overwhelmed by elderly people in need of critical care. "Simply put, as evidence of human-to-human transmission becomes clear in a community, officials must pull the trigger on aggressive interventions," Bossert wrote. "Time matters. Two weeks of delay can mean the difference between success and failure. Public health experts learned this in 1918 when the Spanish flu killed 50 million to 100 million people around the globe. If we fail to take action, we will watch our health-care system be overwhelmed."







Wuhan temporary hospitals start to close Medical professionals pose for a photo as the last batch of COVID-19 patients are discharged from Wuchang Fang Cang makeshift hospital on Tuesday in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. As the number of Coronavirus patients drops, the city has closed 11 temporary hospitals. Getty Images






