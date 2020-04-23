House gives final passage to $484 billion coronavirus relief bill

Trump suggests 'injection' of disinfectant to beat coronavirus and 'clean' the lungs Trump suggests injecting disinfectant into the body to treat coronavirus April 23, 2020 02:40 President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of an “injection” of disinfectant into a person infected with coronavirus as a coronavirus deterrent at the White House daily briefing on Thursday. Trump made the remark after Bill Bryan, a Department of Homeland Security official who leads the department's Science and Technology division gave a presentation on research his team has conducted that shows the virus does not live as long in warmer and more humid temperatures. Bryan said, “the virus dies quickest in sunlight.” "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning," the president said during the briefing, speaking to his health officials. "As you see it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that." Later asked to clarify, Bryan said this is not the kind of work he does in his lab, before Trump jumped in and added, “maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t work.” Read the full story here. Share this -







Coronavirus infections jump among L.A. County's 60,000 homeless On Thursday authorities said they had counted more than 100 cases of COVID-19 among Los Angeles County's estimated homeless population of 60,000, with one of the biggest outbreaks hitting dozens of people staying at L.A.'s largest and oldest homeless shelter, the Union Rescue Mission on Skid Row. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said cases had risen dramatically this week and there were at least eight ongoing investigations at shelters around the county. Efforts to test the county's homeless people have been limited because of testing restrictions and challenges, and more than half of homeless patients who have been tested and tested positive were asymptomatic. California has now given the green light to test asymptomatic patients, and local health officials hope they can more quickly test the homeless population and isolate and quarantine infected individuals. Share this -







New York City coronavirus death toll crosses 15,000 with probable cases Omar Rodriguez organizes bodies in the Gerard Neufeld funeral home in Queens, N.Y., on April 22, 2020. Spencer Platt / Getty Images More than 15,000 New York City residents have likely died from complications brought on by coronavirus, in another grim milestone announced by health officials on Thursday. There have been 10,290 confirmed deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic in the five boroughs and at least another 5,121 fatalities have been labeled as probable COVID-19 cases, the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reported as of 1:30 p.m. ET. Share this -







Bronx rapper Fred the Godson dies of coronavirus at 35 Fred The Godson. Johnny Nunez / WireImage Frederick Thomas, best known as his rap alias Fred the Godson, has died from coronavirus-related complications. He was 35. The Bronx rapper revealed his diagnosis on April 6 via social media, sharing a picture of himself on a ventilator in the hospital. Read the full story here. Share this -







Nearly 5,000 U.S. nursing homes have coronavirus cases, nearly 11,000 deaths There are 4,820 long-term care facilities with coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 10,892 residents have died, according to data from state agencies collected by NBC News. The number of deaths is an undercount since some high-population states with known COVID-19 outbreaks, like California, Michigan and Ohio, are still not reporting total fatalities. There have been 10,982 deaths of residents from long-term care facilities according to state agencies. The federal government is still not collecting or reporting this data. The latest from a CDC spokesperson to NBC News in an email yesterday was that the agency would be in a position to share data on nursing home outbreaks and deaths “potentially within the next week.” Share this -







Facing furor, Ruth's Chris high-end steak chain returns $20 million small business loan A Ruth's Chris restaurant in Washington, on April 20, 2020. Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images Ruth's Chris Steak House will return the $20 million coronavirus small business loan it procured from the government's $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, the company announced Thursday. The PPP was designed to throw a financial lifeline to the millions of small businesses who have seen revenues plunge due to social distancing lockdowns — but the hastily conceived program left thousands of applicants high and dry, after funds were snapped up in less than two weeks. Read the full story here. Share this -





