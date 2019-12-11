House Intelligence Committe sends Pence aide's classified supplemental testimony to Judiciary Ahead of the Judiciary Committee markup hearing, supplemental testimony from Vice President Pence's aide Jennifer Williams was declassified and sent to the Judiciary. Per a Committee official: "Last week, the House Intelligence Committee requested that the Office of the Vice President declassify supplemental testimony provided by Jennifer Williams regarding the Vice President’s September 18, 2019 call with the Ukrainian President, so Members could see further corroborative evidence as it considers articles of impeachment, and provide the public further understanding of the events in question. The Office of the Vice President has not responded to our letter. "Today, the Committee informed the Judiciary Committee of the classified supplemental submission and is making it available for the Committee’s review and consideration during their markup of the articles of impeachment." Williams, a special adviser on Europe and Russia to Pence who listened in on the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy, said that call gave her cause for concern. Williams said she "found the July 25th phone call unusual because, in contrast to other presidential calls I had observed, it involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter." Share this -







This is Rep. Lofgren's third impeachment This is her THIRD impeachment, and @RepZoeLofgren says the use of impeachment isn’t about punishing a president, it’s about protecting the country and constitution. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 12, 2019 Share this -







Collins rails against Democrats, calls their impeachment effort a 'three-year vendetta' Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., blasted Democrats for the articles of impeachment against the president, including one that targets his alleged abuse of power. “Two articles? Like that? Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress? The only abuse of power is the majority” racing against the clock and the calendar “determining what impeachment looks like — that’s the abuse of power,” said Collins. Collins blasts Democrats over articles of impeachment 10:55 He said that the real legacy of the impeachment hearing “will not be the removal of Donald Trump as president, which only the Senate has the power to do. “In fact, they see the majority for what they are: a three-year vendetta to get somebody that they couldn't beat and they’re desperate to do it before he beats them against next year.” Collins said that he predicts Trump will be president for five more years, winning re-election next year. Share this -







Nadler makes case for impeachment, urges Republicans to honor their oath: 'How would you be remembered?' Chairman Nadler opened the House Judiciary impeachment inquiry hearing to markup the articles of impeachment against President Trump by laying out the allegations against Trump and urging Republicans to honor their oath and remember their legacy. He argued that President Trump put his private interests above American national security and compromised the integrity of U.S. elections by pressuring a vulnerable ally. He also said that the House must use impeachment to hold Trump accountable despite the upcoming election because his abuse of power will continue unchecked. Nadler opens impeachment hearing asking Republicans to remember their legacy 11:37 "Over the past 94 days since the House investigation began — indeed, over the past three years — one indisputable truth has emerged: if we do not respond to President Trump’s abuses of power, the abuses will continue," Nadler said. "We cannot rely on an election to solve our problems when the president threatens the very integrity of that election." He also urged Republicans to consider their constitutional oath. "I hope every member of this committee will withstand the political pressures of the moment," he said. "When his time has passed, when his grip on our politics is gone, when our country returns, as surely it will, to calmer times and stronger leadership, history will look back on our actions here today. How would you be remembered?" Share this -







The markup has started There will be opening statements first from the Nadler, followed by the Collins and then the remaining 38 members alternating back and forth between Democrats and Republicans. Share this -







Article II: Inside Impeachment — The View from the White House President Trump is facing two articles of impeachment and he’s mounted a strong defense in response. At a rally Tuesday night in Pennsylvania, President Trump’s tactics were on full display — play to the Republican base by attacking the Democrats and the process. NBC News Senior White House Reporter Shannon Pettypiece offers insight into how the President’s tactics are playing in the White House and whether they are effective with Republican voters. Listen to the episode here Share this -







Rep. Lieu missing markup sessions following surgery Judiciary Committee member Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., will not be attending the articles of impeachment markup this week due to a medical procedure, according to his chief of staff. Lieu had chest pain on Monday and on Tuesday underwent stent surgery. He is now in recovery. “He does plan to watch a lot of TV as he recovers,” Marc Cevasco said. Statement on Congressman Lieu’s absence this week pic.twitter.com/rKJRtQi22H — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) December 11, 2019 Share this -







Graham strongly rebuts Ukrainian meddling in 2016 election during Senate hearing Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, disputed a growing GOP-led conspiracy theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election at a panel hearing Wednesday to review the findings of the DOJ's inspector general report. "We know the Russians are messing in our election. And it was the Russians, ladies and gentlemen, who stole the Democratic National Committee emails, Podesta’s emails, and screwed around with Hillary Clinton. It wasn’t the Ukrainians — it was the Russians. And they’re coming after us again," Graham said. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz also agreed with Graham that it was the Russians who attacked the DNC and stole the committee's emails to hurt Clinton's campaign. The president and his allies have floated a debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine — not the Kremlin — that interfered in the election in order to hurt Trump and help Clinton. The claim was also repeated by GOP lawmakers during the public impeachment hearings into Trump’s alleged attempt to pressure Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as a discredited conspiracy theory involving Democrats in 2016. Share this -





