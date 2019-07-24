House Intelligence Dems talk takeaways, next steps
Democratic officials on the Intelligence Committee held a background briefing after the second Mueller hearing to discuss key takeaways and next steps.
Here are some of the takeaways:
- The possibility of an ongoing FBI investigation involving Michael Flynn was something new they learned, but they directed further questions to the FBI.
- Mueller’s articulation of national security risks that can come from foreign contacts and lies about such contacts "raises a lot more questions about Jared Kushner,” an official said.
- Mueller’s testimony in response to questions from Rep. Demings suggesting that Trump’s written answers to the special counsel's questions were generally untruthful is particularly noteworthy, they said.
- He “obviously went beyond the four corners of the report” about issues in the first volume, an official said. "So we have a lot of work to do, because it's incumbent upon our committee to bring to light whether any foreign policy decisions are being motivated by compromise, or personal interest, as opposed to the national interest.”
And some next steps:
- Officials declined to put a timeline on the committee’s investigation or discuss how their findings ultimately would be presented to the public, or whether the effort potentially could be rolled into an impeachment probe. "To be honest, I think what has become clear is there's a lot, a lot of fact-gathering that still is required,” one official said. “No investigation operates properly with an end date."
- “We have ongoing investigations that are open," an official said. "The financial investigation is one that will get more attention” now that Mueller is over.
- They had been working to bring Rick Gates and Michael Flynn in for interviews as soon as this work period, but that was tabled when the Mueller hearings were postponed by a week. "But we continue to speak to their lawyers about them complying with the subpoena," an official said, adding, "We've received some documents … and I have gotten indication that there are going to produce more. And then ... we're going to regroup and try to schedule their testimony for September.
Fact check: Nunes claims Democrats colluded with Russia
"There is collusion in plain sight. Collusion between Russia and the Democratic Party. The Democrats colluded with Russian sources to develop the Steele dossier," Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., alleged during his opening statement.
There's no evidence that the Democratic Party colluded with the foreign adversary that, according to the conclusions of the intelligence community and the results of Mueller's investigation, was working to elect their political opponent. And while inquiries into the origins of the Russia investigation are ongoing within the Department of Justice, there is no publicly available evidence of the kind of extensive conspiracy Nunes is alleging.
Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee, through a lawyer, did foot the bill for Washington-based research firm Fusion GPS to probe then-candidate Trump and his ties to Russia. Fusion GPS hired Christopher Steele, a British ex-spy and Russia expert, to do the work, and Steele ultimately penned an explosive report — the "dossier" — that included unverified claims that the Russian government was working with Trump and that the president was filmed with prostitutes in Moscow.
(Clinton has said she did not know of Steele's efforts, and her campaign has pointed out that the practice of gathering opposition research on rival political candidates is routine.)
But the FBI also used Steele as a paid informant for an unknown period of time. While the FBI noted in official proceedings that Steele was initially hired by political opponents, they also said they viewed him as credible.
Politico, citing two sources familiar with the Justice Department probes, reported earlier this month that Steele was interviewed by the DOJ internal watchdog in June.
Nunes' office did not immediately respond to a request for additional information. Mueller, for his part, repeatedly declined to answer any questions about Steele or the dossier. "These matters are the subject of ongoing review by the Department," Mueller told the House Judiciary Committee.
Dems to hold post-hearing news conference
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will join Schiff and Nadler for a news conference at about 5 p.m. following today’s two Mueller hearings, a committee spokesperson said.
Trump spikes the football after Mueller’s testimony ends
Moments after Mueller’s testimony ended, Trump chimed in with a tweet.
“TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE,” Trump wrote.
And just before that, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale released a statement on behalf of the campaign claiming a total victory for the president.
“These hearings were a disaster for Democrats,” Parscale wrote. “This entire spectacle has always been about the Democrats trying to undo the legitimate result of the 2016 election and today they again failed miserably.”
Mueller detailed various elements of his report throughout the day, insisting that he had not exonerated Trump.
Mueller refuses to answer 198 times
Mueller deflected or declined to answer questions 198 times, according to our tracker.
Mueller won’t say if he looked at Trump’s personal finances
Mueller said his report did not cover Trump’s business ties to Russia, but added that he could not say whether he obtained the president’s personal finances, including his tax returns, when questioned by Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill. He did say, however, no one asked him to not look into the president’s finances.
Encrypted messaging apps get a shoutout
Swalwell touched on a small but intriguing part of the Mueller report — the use of encrypted messaging apps.
Apps such as Confide have become popular in Washington in recent years as a way to enjoy the convenience of smartphone messaging without worrying about pesky things like subpoenas. Mueller’s report found that some people associated with the Trump campaign “deleted relevant communications or communicated during the relevant period using applications that feature encryption or that do not provide for long-term retention of data or communications records.”
Mueller’s report went on to say that this meant certain lines of investigation could not be fully explored.
“In such cases, the Office was not able to corroborate witness statements through comparison to contemporaneous communications or fully question witnesses about statements that appeared inconsistent with other known facts,” the report stated.
Fact check: Castro says Trump, his associates 'lied' about business dealings with Russia
This claim, made by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, is accurate.
Trump pursued a "highly lucrative” Trump Tower project in Moscow while running for president, according to the Mueller report. Trumpsigned a letter of intent on the project in November 2015 — six months after he announced his presidential bid — and efforts to build the tower continued through “at least” June 2016, according to the report. Trump even considered travel to Russia during this time, according to Mueller’s report.
But in July 2016, Trump denied having any investments in Russia. In January 2017, before he was sworn in, he told reporters, "I have no deals that could happen in Russia, because we've stayed away."
Trump's longtime personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, led negotiations for the Moscow project. Cohen, who held the title of vice president at the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty to lying about the timeline of the project to Congress in 2017. In February 2019, testifying publicly on the Hill about his former boss’s misdeeds before heading to prison, Cohen alleged Trump had wanted Congress to receive misleading testimony about his ties to Russia.
"Mr. Trump had made clear to me, through his personal statements to me that we both knew were false and through his lies to the country, that he wanted me to lie,” Cohen told House lawmakers. “And he made it clear to me because his personal attorneys reviewed my statement before I gave it to Congress.”
Mueller explains why he didn’t subpoena Trump for an interview
Rep. Sean Maloney, D-N.Y., asked Mueller a question on a lot of peoples’ minds: “Why didn’t you subpoena the president” for an interview?
Trump refused to sit with Mueller or his team for an interview, instead opting to provide answers to written questions on possible conspiracy with Russia — but not on obstruction, which his legal team argued amounted to a “perjury trap.”
Mueller said his team had “little success in pushing to get the interview,” which they had been requesting for more than a year.
The special counsel's office decided "we did not want to exercise the subpoena power because of the necessity of expediting the end of the investigation,” he continued, adding that a subpoena would likely have led to lengthy court battle. But Mueller also acknowledged that Trump’s written answers were “not as useful as the interview would be.”
Mueller added that no one at the Justice Department pushed him to wrap up the probe.
Mueller again differentiates between conspiracy and collusion
Mueller was very careful when answering a question from Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., about his report on finding “collusion.”
There is no federal statute called “collusion,” Mueller said, and had to take a pause before confirming that he looked at conspiracy.
Trump and his allies have consistently claimed vindication, saying that Mueller found “no collusion.”
Mueller also made the distinction that failing to charge someone with a criminal conspiracy does not necessarily mean there is no evidence of one.
Welch cited as possible evidence the infamous Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer and Trump calling on Russia to find Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails.
Mueller expresses concern about a ‘new normal’
Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., asked Mueller if he’s concerned about what he described as a “new normal” in American politics in which campaigns do not report foreign contacts to federal authorities.
“I hope this is not the new normal,” Mueller replied. “But I fear it is.”
Trump came under fire last month after suggesting in an interview with ABC News that he would accept help from foreign governments ("I'd take it") and seemed to dismiss the idea that he would be obligated to inform law enforcement.