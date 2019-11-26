House Judiciary Committee announces its first impeachment hearing, invites Trump to attend The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday announced it will hold its first public impeachment hearing next week, and invited President Donald Trump and his lawyers "to participate." "I am hopeful that you and your counsel will opt to participate in the Committee's hearing, consistent with the rules of decorum and with the solemn nature before us," Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a letter announcing the hearing. Nadler said the hearing, which will focus on "Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment," will take place on Dec. 4. Nadler said the hearing comes as the inquiry enters "a new phase." Read the story. Share this -







Trump lashes out at 'D.C. Wolves' after McGahn ruling, claims he would 'love' for staff to testify President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that people were "reading far too much" into a federal judge's ruling Monday that former White House counsel Don McGahn must obey a congressional subpoena and testify before the House Judiciary Committee — a ruling that could also have implications for a host of Trump administration aides and officials who refused to testify before the House impeachment inquiry. "The D.C. Wolves and Fake News Media are reading far too much into people being forced by Courts to testify before Congress," Trump wrote. "I am fighting for future Presidents and the Office of the President. Other than that, I would actually like people to testify." The president added that his former national security adviser John Bolton, who said he would not testify before impeachment investigators until a similar lawsuit involving his deputy has played out, "is a patriot and may know" Trump did not do anything wrong by withholding nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine at the same time he was pushing for the country to investigate the Bidens and Democrats. "Likewise, I would love to have Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, Mick Mulvaney and many others testify about the phony Impeachment Hoax," Trump wrote. "It is a Democrat Scam that is going nowhere but, future Presidents should in no way be compromised. What has happened to me should never happen to another President!" Read the story. Share this -







CNN poll shows impeachment views unchanged from before public hearings A new national CNN poll has found that views on impeachment remain locked in place, with 50 percent of Americans supporting Trump’s removal from office and 43 percent opposed. The results show no change from a month ago despite two weeks of public hearings in the House's two-month-old impeachment inquiry. Trump has been tweeting the claim that polls show declining support for the inquiry, citing, for example, a Politico/Morning Consult poll from last week that Vanity Fair analyzed, focusing on independents. But most polls are showing a steady average percentage level of support hovering in the mid- to high-40s after an initial uptick when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the inquiry in late September (those who say they don't support for impeachment have been averaging in the low- to mid-40s percentage-wise). Among the CNN poll's other findings: Trump’s job approval rating is at 42 percent among all adults (up a percentage point from last month), while his disapproval rating is 54 percent (down three points from October).

53 percent of respondents say Trump used the presidency improperly to gain political advantage against a potential 2020 opponent (up four points from October), while 42 percent said he did not use the office improperly (down a point from last month).

56 percent of those surveyed said Trump was out to benefit himself personally regarding Ukraine, versus 36 percent who said he was interested more in fighting corruption in the country.

40 percent say Democrats abused their constitutional powers in their handling of the impeachment process, while 52 percent say they have not. The poll was conducted from Nov. 21-24 and has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points. Share this -







Pompeo on Ukraine conspiracy: 'America should leave no stone unturned' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed the debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine rather than Russia that hacked the 2016 election, a major talking point floated by Trump and his allies in recent weeks in response to the impeachment inquiry. Pompeo appeared to defend the president's asking Ukraine to look into the conspiracy, saying that America has an "obligation" to address any and all allegation of election interference. "I can assure you, there were many countries that were actively engaged in trying to undermine American democracy, our rule of law, the fundamental understandings we have here in the United States," he said, adding that "America should leave no stone unturned. So whatever nation it is, that we have information that so much as suggests that there might be an interference or an effort to interfere in our elections, we have an obligation to make sure that the American people get to go to the ballot box cast their ballots in a way that is impacted by these malevolent actors trying to undermine our Western democratic values." Share this -





