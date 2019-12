House Judiciary Committee to debate and vote on articles of impeachment The House Judiciary Committee will continue debating the articles of impeachment from Thursday 9 a.m. ET, ahead of an vote to approve them. That would then tee up a vote by the full House next week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also holds her weekly press conference Thursday. Share this -







Reschenthaler says it's Schiff who has committed an abuse of power Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., called the impeachment effort by Democrats a "political hit job," but said that it wasn't Trump who committed an abuse of power. Instead, he said it was committed by Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. "If the Democrats really wants to charge somebody with abuse of power, they should look no further than Chairman Schiff," he said. "The chairman used his subpoena power to subpoena individual phone records, then went through those records, singled out Devin Nunes, in an attempt to smear a ranking member. That's the abuse of power." Reschenthaler accuses Schiff of abuse of power 04:26 Reschenthaler said that he was previously a district court judge and said he would have thrown out the case being made by Democrats at the preliminary level. Instead, he said, "If this were a court of law, Chairman Schiff would be facing sanctions or defending his law license."







Raskin says he fears Trump's actions will be 'the new normal' if Congress doesn't hold him accountable Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in his remarks that he was a constitutional law and election law professor for 29 years, "studying teaching and defending the constitution of the United States." He said that he fears there will be consequences if Democrats don't hold Trump accountable. "I confess that I am afraid if we allow presidents to invite foreign governments to participate overtly or covertly in our elections, then this becomes in America, the new normal," he said. Raskin wondered whether any of his GOP colleagues could at least admit that what Trump is accused of doing is wrong. "Even if our colleagues don't believe a shred of the overwhelming evidence that we've seen in this investigation, will one of them, will just one of them, say that it would be wrong for any president to commit the conduct this president is accused of? Will any of them say that the president of the United States should not drive foreign powers into our elections?"







House Judiciary Committee to hold impeachment articles markup session Wednesday The House Judiciary Committee will on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET hold a public markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Committee members will deliver opening statements later this evening and lawmakers will then discuss the articles, debate amendments and ultimately vote beginning at 9 a.m. ET Thursday morning.







Article II: Inside Impeachment - The Articles The House Judiciary Committee officially charged President Donald Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors on Tuesday. Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. NBC News Political Reporter Jon Allen dissects the substance and strategy behind each charge. Listen to the episode here







Schumer says GOP 'conspiracy conjuring needs to stop' Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, appeared in a policy lunch stakeout and said that the two articles of impeachment against President Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — demand that all senators "put country over party and examine the evidence uncovered by the House without prejudice, without partisanship." Schumer also criticized Republican lawmakers who have pushed the debunked theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election. "The conspiracy conjuring needs to stop," Schumer said. He also said that for the Democrats in the Senate running for president that their presence for a potential impeachment trial "has to come first," and that "scheduling concerns are secondary to doing this the right way."