House managers likely won't be selected until the new year The House on Thursday took its last votes of 2019, so they will not be voting until next year on the selection of impeachment managers — a necessary step before articles of impeachment against President Trump can move to the Senate. A senior Democratic leadership aide said it's possible managers, who act as prosecutors in the Senate trial, can be selected by unanimous consent during a pro forma session, but that's highly unlikely to happen. And a release from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said no votes are expected Friday and the next votes will be on Jan. 7. What this means practically is that articles of impeachment almost certainly won't move to the Senate until January, which is when the trial was expected to start. The senior aide adds that what Pelosi has been trying to do is give cover and time for Schumer and McConnell to negotiate trial parameters.







McConnell declares 'impasse' in talks with Democrats over Trump trial in Senate Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Thursday that he remains at an "impasse" with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., over moving forward with the rules governing a Senate trial of President Donald Trump, who was impeached by the House on Wednesday. McConnell and Schumer have openly feuded in recent days over their competing views of what a Senate trial of Trump — who became just the third president to be impeached — should look like. In a brief Senate floor speech Thursday evening, McConnell said he'd had a "cordial" conversation with Schumer earlier in the day about the "potential paths forward" for a Senate trial. He reiterated that he'd like the Senate to conform to the precedent set in 1999, during the Senate trial of then-President Bill Clinton, following his own impeachment. Back then, there was a two-resolution process: an initial agreement to first hear the prosecution and then the defense arguments, and a vote, later on, on whether to have witnesses or not. McConnell: 'Fine with me' if Democrats never send impeachment to the Senate 04:08 Schumer has pushed for a single resolution that would set the parameters for the opening arguments and that would also allow for the calling of witnesses. Schumer has said he wants the Senate to call former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, as well as two others, to testify about Trump's Ukraine dealings. "We remain at an impasse, because my friend, the Democratic leader, continues to demand a new and different set of rules for President Trump," McConnell said Thursday. McConnell also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for taking the "highly unusual step" of waiting to transmit the approved House articles of impeachment to the Senate. McConnell said he didn't understand the move by Pelosi and said, while cracking a smile, that he didn't agree with the idea that delaying the transmission might give her leverage in dictating the rules of the Senate trial.







Trump, with Van Drew: Democrats 'forced' members to vote for impeachment WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, with Rep. Jeff Van Drew by his side at the White House, said Democrats had "put the arm on" lawmakers like the New Jersey congressman and "forced" them to vote for his impeachment. "They happen to have a small majority, and they took that small majority and they forced people," the president told reporters at an Oval Office sitdown with the party-switching Democrat. "Many of those people were like Jeff, where they didn't want to vote that way," he added. "But it doesn't feel — to me, it doesn't feel like impeachment." Trump: 'I don't feel like I'm being impeached' 01:29 "Now, I understand they're playing games, they don't want to put in their articles. They're ridiculous phony, fraudulent articles," Trump said, referring to Pelosi leaving open the possibility of not transmitting them to the Senate. "I think they're not allowed to do that." Van Drew, who was one of only two Democrats to vote against impeachment Wednesday, confirmed the widely reported news that he plans to leave the party and caucus with Republicans. "This is just a better fit for me," he said. Trump said he is turning his focus now to the Senate where he expects to have a more favorable trial, with White House counsel Pat Cipollone helming his defense team. "I think you'll see some very interesting things happen over the coming few days and weeks," he said.







'Feel proud. Keep going.': Hillary Clinton tweets on impeachment The president has abused his power—using his office to further not the nation's objectives but his own personal, political objectives—and, together, we are holding him accountable. Feel proud. Keep going. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 19, 2019







Impeachment of President Donald Trump: By the numbers Since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 through Wednesday's vote to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, there have been: 43 subpoenas issued by various committees;

1 subpoena withdrawn;

7 public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee;

2 public hearings before the House Judiciary Committee;

2 days of public debate on the impeachment articles before Judiciary, running about 16.5 hours;

34.5 hours (approx.) of public testimony from 12 witnesses before Intelligence;

16 hours (approx.) of public testimony from six witnesses before Judiciary;

15 closed-door depositions and two closed-door interviews before House committees;

122.5 hours (approx.) of testimony behind closed doors with 17 witnesses before House committees;

2 House Democrats voted against both articles, Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota.

6 hours of debate on the House floor;

2 articles of impeachment passed;

1 House Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted for abuse but against obstruction;

1 House Democrat, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, voted present on both articles.







Putin defends Trump on 'far-fetched' impeachment, sounds like a Republican MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin called the U.S. impeachment process "far-fetched" on Thursday, making a seemingly obvious prediction that Donald Trump will be acquitted in the Senate. Putin said Thursday at his annual news conference in Moscow that the move is a continuation of the Democrats' fight against Trump. "The party that lost the (2016) election, the Democratic Party, is trying to achieve results by other means," Putin said. He likened Trump's impeachment to the earlier U.S. probe into collusion with Russia, which Putin downplayed as being groundless. President Putin weighs in on Trump's impeachment at annual news conference 01:04 Putin noted that the impeachment motion "is yet to pass the Senate where the Republicans have a majority." He added that "they will be unlikely to remove a representative of their own party from office on what seems to me an absolutely far-fetched reason." Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution's ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.






