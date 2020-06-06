House Oversight Committee wants to know more about unidentified officers in D.C.

The Committee is requesting a number of documents and information by June 10, including a list of departments and agencies that have been activated since June 1 to enforce federal law in D.C., the number of law enforcement officers deployed or assigned, and the overall mission of the federal law enforcement response in the city.
The letter reads in part, “The vast majority of protests in the District of Columbia have been peaceful. It appears that the massive influx of federal forces is intended to assert authoritarian power over the District of Columbia rather than to protect federal property, enforce federal law, or protect people exercising their First Amendment rights by protesting systemic racial inequalities within the U.S. criminal justice system.”
Nicole Acevedo
3m ago / 3:51 PM UTC
Two Buffalo officers charged over police shoving 75-year-old man to ground
Two officers in Buffalo, New York, who were suspended after video showed police shoving a 75-year-old man onto the ground at a George Floyd protest Thursday night, were charged with second-degree assault on Saturday, NBC affiliate WGRZ reported.
The two officers, Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, pleaded not guilty and were released on their own recognizance. The 75-year-old man, Martin Gugino, a longtime social justice activist, was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition after the incident.
Street artist Banksy reveals new artwork examining George Floyd death and protests
The anonymous British street artist Banksy revealed a new artwork on Saturday in light of global protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd.
"People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system," the mysterious artist wrote on his Instagram page. "This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it's not their job to fix it."
The image shows a memorial with a photo and flowers, surrounded by candles — one flame beginning to set alight the flag of the United States.
The Hoke County Sheriff's Officer will escort Floyd's body for the service, which is to include a public viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference B in Raeford, about 24 miles from Fayetteville. A private service for family members only will begin at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast.
Pompeo criticizes China for using George Floyd death for 'political gain'
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticized China for using the death of black American George Floyd for "its own political gain."
Pompeo didn't refer to a specific incident but called the ruling communist party "callous."
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Pompeo has become an outspoken critic of China, often engaging in a tense war-of-words, which some experts have dubbed a new cold war between the two powers.
The Chinese Communist Party’s callous attempts to exploit George Floyd’s tragic death for its own political gain will fail. During the best of times, Beijing ruthlessly imposes communism. Amid the most difficult challenges, the United States secures freedom.
Hong Kong black lives matter event cancelled due to coronavirus and politics, organizers say
HONG KONG - Organizers of a black lives matter solidarity protest in Hong Kong, planned for Sunday, cancelled the event amid fears that other groups may use it to "push their own agenda" and worries over breaching social distancing rules in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It has come to our attention that due to the number of people trying to use this event to push their own agenda, there are concerns that the event will no longer abide by the terms set by the Hong Kong Police and we have been forced to cancel," Percy wrote on a now deleted Facebook page.
"This is an enormous shame that people have lost sight of the reason why we were doing this event in the first place ... We are saddened by the state of Hong Kong."
Protesters have taken to the streets of Hong Kong multiple times this year to challenge Beijing-led security laws and to mark the recent anniversary of the 1989 quashing of demonstrations in Tiananmen Square.