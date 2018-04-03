House Republican calls on Pruitt to resign

Vulnerable GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo on Tuesday called for the ouster of Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt amid the flurry of controversies that have engulfed the agency head.

Curbelo is believed to be the first (and certainly the most forceful) Republican to call for Pruitt's removal. He tweeted that Pruitt's actions are an "embarrassment" and "grossly disrespectful."

Curbelo has been a consistent critic of Pruitt, who has questioned the impact of climate change and been criticized for ties to the fossil fuel industry. The Florida congressman represents the southern most portion of the United States, an area particularly vulnerable to the impacts of global warming. Fellow Florida GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, retiring after this year, followed soon after in a statement to Huffington Post saying Pruitt should be replaced.

Curbelo is also locked in a tight re-election bid and has not shied from criticizing the Trump Administration when he sees necessary.

Pruitt has come under fire for what appears to be a favorable deal to rent a Washington, D.C. apartment linked to lobbyists, as well as scrutiny for his travel and giving significant raises to close aides.