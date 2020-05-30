Houston mayor urges crowd to go home
In Houston, where George Floyd grew up, several thousand people rallied in front of City Hall. As the scene grew more volatile after dark, Mayor Sylvester Turner urged residents to go home.
In Houston, where George Floyd grew up, several thousand people rallied in front of City Hall. As the scene grew more volatile after dark, Mayor Sylvester Turner urged residents to go home.
Two New York lawmakers attending a protest in Brooklyn Friday night said they were pepper-sprayed by New York City police officers.
State Senator Zellnor Myrie wrote about the accident on Twitter. “We came in solidarity and to keep the peace,” Myrie wrote. “We are still processing what happened.”
Diana Richardson, a New York State Assemblywoman, said she was also pepper-sprayed while peacefully protesting.
“This is uncalled for," Richardson told a reporter at the scene.
Myrie also said he and Richardson were handcuffed by police. The news comes just hours after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the city's police officers "have been given a very clear instruction: as always, respect peaceful protest.
A vehicle sped through crowds of protesters in Bakersfield, California, Friday, sending demonstrators who had been in the roadway running for safety and enraging the crowd, video showed.
A police spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment, and it was unclear from officials if anyone was injured.
A reporter with NBC affiliate KGET tweeted that a car "drove full force through the crowd" and one woman was later seen being taken away in an ambulance, but it was unclear whether that person was hit by the vehicle or what the injuries may have been.
Crowds of protesters held signs and chanted outside police headquarters over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died Monday after being pinned to the ground with a knee on his neck by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Signs had slogans including "Black Lives Matter," "Make Racists Afraid Again" and "No Justice No Peace" with cars driving by and honking, video showed.
Crowds chanted "George Floyd" and "I Can't Breathe." KGET reported that the crowd was several hundred.
As Floyd was on the ground with the knee on his neck, he said that he could not breathe. Four police officers have been fired. One of those, the officer who was seen in video with his knee on Floyd's neck, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday.
WASHINGTON — The nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd reached close to the doorstep of the White House Friday night, as demonstrators tussled with Secret Service and other law enforcement officers in riot gear over metal barricades.
Gathering for hours in Lafayette Square, a public park across a closed street from the White House, demonstrators chanted and threw objects across a security line.
As of 11:45 p.m., the protest had not turned violent. But there was little sign that it was subsiding. The sound of helicopters flying overhead could be heard through the heart of the city periodically for several hours Friday night.
Demonstrations erupted for a second night on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky, where residents protested the death of Breonna Taylor and seven people were shot in a similar protest on Thursday.
Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed by Louisville police on March 13 when three plainclothes officers raided her home during a “no-knock” search warrant.
Her death, and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sparked protests in the Southern city as people demanded change and justice.
Hundreds filled the streets in Louisville again on Friday and were met with a heavy police presence.
Authorities fired tear gas at protesters, and multiple fires were seen burning on the streets as helicopters hovered overhead.
Kaitlin Rust, a reporter for local NBC affiliate Wave3, was on air when she yelled and said she was "getting shot" by non-lethal rubber bullets or pepper bullets.
Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott wrote on Twitter that has tear-gassed by Louisville police while protesting.
“This was after one of your officers kept pushing me without ever asking me to move. This was after we were never asked to disperse,” Scott wrote. “This was during a peaceful protest”
Protesters sacked the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Friday night, smashing glass and damaging the front of the museum.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pleaded for peace: "What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest, This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr."
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged that protests had escalated in his home borough of Brooklyn late Friday night.
De Blasio's dire tweet came not long after an NYPD van was torched by protesters, decrying the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Journalists in Louisville, Kentucky, covering local protests Friday night appeared to be hit by pepper balls fired by a police officer.
Kaitlin Rust, a reporter for local NBC affiliate Wave3, was on air when she yelled and said she was "getting shot" by non-lethal rubber bullets or pepper bullets.
The camera operator captured a police officer who was firing, who then turned the weapon directly into the camera and continued to fire.
Wave3's anchors asked her who they were aiming at. "At us, like directly at us," Rust said.
There were at least 50 arrests Friday night in New York City due to protests over the death of George Floyd, a senior New York Police Department official said.
The violent protests resulted in numerous officers suffering injuries such as bloody noses, lost teeth and leg injuries, the official said.
In Brooklyn, protesters were forced back at a stationhouse but set an empty police van on fire.