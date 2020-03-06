Houston reports first presumptive COVID-19 case Houston's health department said Thursday that the first person within the city has presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19. Three confirmed or presumptive cases in unincorporated Harris County were previously announced Thursday. Houston is in Harris County. The case in Houston involves a man between 60 and 70 years old with a history of international travel and who had been with a group that went to Egypt, the city health department said in a statement. The man has mild symptoms and is self-quarantined at home. The case brings the total in the general area to five — there is also a presumptive positive case in nearby Fort Bend County. None are considered cases of community spread. Share this -







Two presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado Health officials in Colorado say a second person has presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19. The woman is a resident of Colorado's Douglas County and was exposed during an international cruise, health officials said. She is isolated at home, has had limited public contact and is not connected to the first case. Earlier Thursday, the state's governor announced the state’s first presumptive positive case. That involves an out-of-state visitor to Summit County, which is included in the total number of two. That patient, a man in his 30s, traveled to Italy in mid-February. He came to Colorado by plane Feb. 29 and was asymptomatic, which officials said means the risk of transmission is low. He also skied at Keystone and Vail Mountain Resort on Monday before developing symptoms on Tuesday, officials said. He recovering in isolation in Jefferson County. Share this -







Harris County, Texas, reports third presumptive COVID-19 case Health officials in Harris County, Texas, on Thursday night said a third person has presumptively tested positive for the coronavirus illness COVID-19. Two other cases were announced earlier in the day. Harris County includes Houston, but all three cases are in the unincorporated parts of the county, health officials said. The third patient is a man between 60 and 70 years old who is hospitalized and stable. Like the other two cases, the exposure is thought to have occurred abroad and is not believed to be "community spread." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing will confirm the third case in Harris County. The previous two have been confirmed by the CDC. There has been another presumptive case, also involving travel abroad, in Fort Bend County, which is southwest of Harris County. That case announced Wednesday was first in Texas not involving evacuees. Share this -







Royal Caribbean to bar some passengers with recent travel history Cruise company Royal Caribbean on Thursday said it will bar anyone from boarding who has recently traveled "from, to or through" mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Italy, Iran or South Korea in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus illness COVID-19. The restrictions apply to anyone who has been in those areas 15 days prior to embarkation. Boarding will also be denied to those who came within 6 feet of anyone who traveled to those regions in 15 days, or those who cared for or had contact with someone confirmed or suspected to have the illness within the same time frame. Effective Friday, the temperature will also be taken of all passengers, crew and visitors before boarding. A ship from another company, Princess Cruises, saw hundreds of positive cases after the Diamond Princess was quarantined in Japan last month, and another Princess Cruises ship has been delayed off the coast of California for testing amid fears of the virus spread. Share this -







South Korea reports 518 more cases, 7 more deaths South Korea's health agency reported 518 more cases of the coronavirus illness COVID-19 on Friday morning, bringing the total cases to more than 6,200. The number of deaths increased from 35 to 42, according to the latest numbers from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the 6,284 confirmed cases, 108 were said to have recovered. South Korea has one of the largest outbreaks of the coronavirus outside mainland China. The number of deaths in mainland China rose by 30 as of Friday morning to 3,042. There are more than 80,500 cases there, according to China's National Health Commission. Share this -







Costco got a big boost in sales from shoppers preparing for the coronavirus Shoppers line up outside a Costco to buy supplies after the Hawaii Department of Health on Wednesday advised residents they should stock up on a 14-day supply of food, water and other necessities for the potential risks of novel coronavirus in Honolulu, last Friday. Duane Tanouye / Reuters Costco saw a three percent increase in sales this quarter compared to the same time last year, and the company attributed it to shoppers stocking up on supplies out of fear of the coronavirus. “Our February results benefited from last week's big uptick in sales,” Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti told investors on Thursday. “We believe [it’s] related to concerns around the coronavirus.” Costco says its members have flocked to the wholesale retailer for a range of items in preparation for dealing with the virus, including: dry grocery items, cleaning supplies, bleach, water, paper goods, hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, disinfectants, health and beauty aids and even water filtration and food storage items. The company said demand is so high that while it gets deliveries daily, it’s still having trouble keeping its shelves stocked. It has put a quantity limit on some items depending on the supply. “It's been a little crazy this past week,” said Galanti, adding that stores have been “beyond busy” over the last nine days. The company’s net sales for the month of February came in at $12.2 billion, a 13.8 percent increase from $10.72 billion during the same time last year. For the three months ending in February, Costco’s same-store sales rose 8.9 percent. Share this -





