How an Argentine journalist landed a rare Woody Allen interview

Wondering how a random Argentine journalist scored an interview with the normally press shy director Woody Allen?

Chalk it up to the New York parent network. According to Quartz's David Kaufman and Ana Campoy, the Argentine journalist, Jorge Lanata, was friends with a guy whose kids went to the same school as Allen's in New York.

Lanata asked his friend, Pedro Chomnalez, a former head of investment banking at Credit Suisse, if he would ask Allen to talk to him. Amazingly, the answer was yes, and Lanata and Allen ended up asking the director about the #Metoo movement, the abuse accusations from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, and his life in movies.

The two also ended up watching the Italian classic "Bicycle Thieves" together.

Claire Atkinson

Facebook funds news shows from ABC, Fox, CNN and more

Facebook is now a news producer, financially at least.

The social network on Wednesday announced its first major foray into funding journalism with a series of video news programs from a variety of media companies.

If that sounds to be a scary prospect, the social media giant points out in a new blog that the editorial content is up to the partners involved. Will Facebook be willing to fund news that might be critical of its own practices? That's not been addressed.

The social media giant, which has been under fire for sharing user data with Chinese device makers and for allowing fake news to proliferate on the platform, is funding shows from Fox News and ABC News, among others.

The news partnerships are aimed at boosting traffic to its video destination, Watch, which has so far seen only modest success. It is also aimed at addressing criticism that it hasn't done enough to support journalism.

The shows will air in the summer and other partners are expected to join the experiment, according to the blog note from Campbell Brown, Facebook's head of global partnerships. Noticeably absent from the first group are NBC News and CBS News.

Here are the partners as listed on the Facebook blog. The shows will be ad supported. It's not clear how much Facebook is paying these partners.

  • ABC News' “On Location” [wt] is a daily news show with ABC News journalists from around the globe delivering on-the-ground reporting and the top headlines that are driving the day.
  • Advance Local's “Chasing Corruption” will feature some of America’s toughest watchdog journalists — and the stories of conspiracy, bribery and fraud they’ve uncovered.
  • ATTN:'s “Undivided ATTN:” is a weekly explainer show that breaks down the biggest issue of the week. In 3-5 minute episodes hosted by a rotating cast of social influencers, Undivided ATTN: will provide context on the stories everybody's talking about.
  • CNN's “Anderson Cooper Full Circle” is a daily global brief on the world featuring Anderson Cooper and a roster of guests. The interactive program will air live from Anderson’s New York City newsroom in mobile-friendly vertical video.
  • FOX News' “Fox News Update” will focus on up-to-the minute breaking news and the most compelling stories of the day. FNC’s chief news anchor Shepard Smith will report the latest news each weekday afternoon, with Carley Shimkus updating viewers every morning. 
  • Mic's “Mic Dispatch” reveals the world as we see it: complicated, diverse and full of potential. Mic correspondents on this new, twice-weekly show go beyond the headlines to profile the underrepresented, the problem-solvers and the provocateurs.
  • Univision's “Real America with Jorge Ramos” features Ramos traveling the country to talk to immigrants of diverse backgrounds and situations, delivering a rarely covered view of today’s America from their perspective. Univision will also cover the top stories in Spanish at noon every day on Watch with “Noticiero Univision Edición Digital.”
Claire Atkinson

Apple wants to clean up digital advertising (and maybe get back into the industry)

Chief executive Tim Cook is positioning Apple as the face of "responsible tech."

After taking some verbal shots at Facebook, Apple on Monday announced its first major step toward ending the pervasive surveillance culture of the internet. Apple is updating its software to block Facebook's like and share buttons, which enable the social media company to track people across the internet, according to NBCNews reporter Alyssa Newcomb.

Cook explained that it's reasonable for consumers to assume that an app or website knows some info about them but that all the data collection and ad targeting that goes on behind the scenes is questionable at best.

"We think that when a person leaves one web site, and goes to another and another and another, they do not have a reasonable expectation that that original website is still following their every move," Cook said during an interview with NPR. "And so we want to do what we can do there to try to prevent that."

"It's the crafting of a detailed profile and tracking you in places were you don't reasonably expect to be tracked, and companies gathering information well beyond what you would have voluntarily shared if you knew what they were doing - that's what we have a problem with," Cook told NPR. 

That doesn't mean Cook is against digital advertising. 

Apple is looking at ways to create a new kind of ad network business. It has held talks with Snap and Pinterest about it, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Apple's last foray into the ad business, iAds, was unpopular and ended in 2016 because advertisers found it was expensive and didn't offer marketers enough data. That Apple is revisiting the idea is intriguing. 

Separately, Cook told NPR that it denied Apple had ever requested or received Facebook user data, as suggested in a New York Times article

 

 

 

 

Claire Atkinson

Claire Atkinson

U.K. gives the OK for Fox to buy Sky — as long as it sells Sky News

The U.K. government is clearing the path for 21st Century Fox to acquire European satellite TV company Sky, but there's one big condition — Fox has to sell Sky News.

Fox has a $24.7 billion dollar bid on the table for Sky, which is Europe's largest pay-TV company. Sky, already part-owned by Fox, is also considering a $30.1 billion bid from Comcast, owner of NBCUniversal. The government cleared Comcast's bid without further examination.

The country's Competition and Markets Authority had previously recommended the proposed deal be blocked, but has considered potential remedies suggested by the Rupert Murdoch-backed Fox.

Culture secretary Matt Hancock spoke to parliament on Tuesday and said he agreed with the country's competition authority that "divesting Sky News to Disney, as proposed by Fox, or to an alternative suitable buyer, with an agreement to ensure it is funded for at least ten years, is likely to be the most proportionate and effective remedy for the public interests concerns that have been identified."

Sky is a U.K.-based satellite broadcaster with 22.5 million subscribers in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Italy and Australia. It generated GBP12.9 billion ($17.2 billion) of revenue in 2017.

Murdoch helped create Sky  when satellite television was in its infancy. Several attempts by Murdoch to own the balance of Sky have been thwarted in the past after other Murdoch-backed companies ended up embroiled in scandals — including the phone hacking scandal at British newspaper News of the World, which at the time was part of Murdoch's News Corporation.

"The proposals include significant commitments from Fox. But there are some important issues on the draft undertakings which still need to be addressed," Hancock added.

Fox is in the midst of a deal to sell many of its assets to Walt Disney Co., including its 39 percent holding in Sky.

Alyssa Newcomb

Apple's big developer conference includes a bunch of new features

Apple launched its yearly developer conference on Monday and announced a suite of new features that will be available in an upcoming iOS 12 software update. Here's the highlights:

  • The days of notifications flooding your iPhone home screen will soon come to an end. The idea is to help people cut down the amount of time they spend distracted on their iPhones, heeding the growing call for Silicon Valley to create more mindful technology experiences.
  • Along with grouped notifications, the iOS 12 update will include a dashboard letting users monitor how much time they spend in apps and how often they glance at their phones. For people who find themselves being sucked into a black hole by certain apps, Apple will let them set controls that will trigger reminders when time is almost up for the day.
  • Apple even hopes to help people get a better night’s sleep with a “do not disturb” mode that will completely turn notifications off for the night, saving those late night messages for the morning.
  • Apple is take a page out of Yahoo’s playbook. At Apple’s annual developer conference, the company showed off a redesigned stocks app with Apple News integration, making it easier to see the stories that explain why a company is having a banner day or in the tank. The update will be available with iOS 12 later this year.
  • We’re now living in a post-emoji era. At WWDC, Craig Federighi, Apple senior Vice President, showed off a preview of the strange new world we’re about to enter — called memoji. With the upcoming software update, that means you’ll be able to design an emoji that reflects your appearance and choose from a variety of expressions and get-ups before sharing something uniquely you with friends and contacts.
Claire Atkinson

Viacom is saying goodbye to the head of Nickelodeon

One of Viacom's programming heavyweights is leaving the company after 30 years.

Cyma Zarghami, who as president of the Nickelodeon Group oversaw legendary kids shows including "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Dora the Explorer," is stepping down, according to a statement from Viacom, which owns Nickelodeon. 

The company did not give a reason for her departure, though she isn't believed to be joining another company.

Viacom's Paramount Pictures is in the midst of making two movies based on Nickelodeon franchises, "Dora" and "Wonder Park."

Viacom is now on an outside search for a successor. In the meantime, Sarah Levy, chief operating officer of Viacom Networks, is leading the brand on an interim basis, the statement said.

With no CBS merger in the offing, Viacom is likely having to re-examine its future as a standalone programmer. CBS was negotiating terms for a Viacom merger until last month when CBS decided to end talks and instead try to dilute the voting power of its controlling shareholder, the Redstone family's National Amusements, which also controls Viacom.

Here's the internal memo from Viacom chief executive Bob Bakish:

Team,

I want to let you all know that Cyma Zarghami is stepping down from her role as President of Nickelodeon Group. 

Over the course of more than 30 years, Cyma has played an integral role in growing Nickelodeon into the dominant force in kids’ entertainment.  Those of you who have worked alongside her know that her passion for Nickelodeon is second to none, and her instincts for creating content and experiences kids love have been vital to the brand’s success around the world.

Having risen through the ranks beginning in 1985, Cyma’s career spans Nickelodeon’s explosive growth and expansive influence as both a brand and a giant, successful business, guiding it into new areas beyond its unparalleled TV leadership, like feature films, consumer products, recreation, digital and beyond. From the single cable channel Nick once was, to the multiplatform entity it is today, Cyma’s contributions have been immeasurable, and her success has stemmed from her devotion to Nickelodeon’s mission to make the world a more playful place for kids everywhere.

While we conduct a comprehensive search process for Cyma’s successor, Sarah Levy will lead the brand on an interim basis as it begins its next chapter, in addition to her responsibilities as COO of Viacom Media Networks.  Sarah previously spent nearly 20 years at Nickelodeon, including a decade as its Chief Operating Officer, and knows the Nickelodeon brand inside and out.  She also brings valuable experience managing operations across our entire portfolio, and couldn’t be better positioned to offer her support and guidance.

As we all know, this transition comes during a moment of immense change and opportunity across our industry, particularly within kids’ entertainment.  Nickelodeon was the first truly flagship brand in the house – spanning TV, digital, film and real world experiences – and it continues to evolve and grow as quickly as our audiences do, too.

I’m proud to say that Nickelodeon continues to make big, important moves to lead in this new landscape – from its pipeline of 800 new episodes this year (the brand’s largest ever), to the launch of Noggin on Amazon Channels, and SlimeFest’s upcoming and long-awaited U.S. debut in Chicago.  Nickelodeon will also play a key role in our refreshed 2019 Paramount film slate with its co-branded films, Wonder Park and Dora the Explorer.  And I’m confident that Sarah and the outstanding team at Nickelodeon will continue to accelerate the brand’s exciting push into new and next-generation viewing platforms, film, live experiences and consumer products.

Please join me in thanking Cyma for her many contributions to Nickelodeon and wishing her every success in the future. 

Best,

Bob

 

Claire Atkinson

Spotify still on the hot seat over R. Kelly

The former head of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) is calling on Spotify — and the record industry at large — to punish people who are accused of sexual harassment just as Hollywood and Silicon Valley have taken action against alleged predatory behavior.

Hilary Rosen, who is currently a partner and managing director at Washington D.C. strategy firm SKDKnickerbocker, questioned Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek for allowing R. Kelly's music to continue to be available on the streaming giant's global platform despite widespread accusations that he has abused young women, claims that Kelly has denied.

Rosen told NBC News in a phone interview: "R. Kelly is a known sex predator whose activities have been well reported by legitimate news organizations. The movie industry has shunned Harvey Weinstein and Brett Ratner and the Amazon guy [Roy Price]. The tech industry fired people. SoFi fired people. So did Uber, all because of legitimate accusations."

Rosen then accused Spotify of losing its moral authority because the company had softened its initial action, in which it took R. Kelly and rapper XXXTentatcion off its playlists.

"This is not about free speech. It's about sex predators and their behavior," she said.

Ek, speaking at Recode's Code Conference in California on Wednesday, admitted that the streaming music giant's attempts to avoid controversy by ending its promotion of R. Kelly and XXXTentacion and then later restoring XXXTentacion to its playlists had not worked well. Watch the clip here.

Speaking at the conference, Ek said the firm had, "rolled this out wrong." XXXTentacion has been accused of hitting a pregnant woman in a video, an action his lawyers called "completely in jest."

Ek told conference goers: “What we were trying to go after was really around hate speech."

Ek added: “It wasn’t trying to be a moral police like who did right and who did wrong. We don’t want to be the judge and the moral police of that.” 

In the session Rosen asked Ek if he felt he'd, "lost the moral authority," on the topic. He responded that that was for other people to decide.

Rosen told NBC News she hopes to see the music industry begin to financially disadvantage artists who have been credibly accused of violence and harassment: "The publishers, the tour promoters, they should not be making money promoting this guy's music. They should do what other industries have done. Hit them where it hurts." 

Claire Atkinson

President Trump keeps the pressure on Disney

President Donald Trump is keeping the pressure on Disney's chief executive, Bob Iger, for a second day after Disney's ABC network canceled "Roseanne."

The highly-rated show was canceled after Roseanne Barr published a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama. Jarrett shared on MSNBC that Iger had personally called her to say that Roseanne’s show was history. 

Barr is a Trump supporter and even received a congratulatory call from Trump after the first episode of her rebooted series pulled 18.2 million viewers.

On Thursday, the president complained on Twitter about a story from ABC News reporter Brian Ross from December. The story, later retracted, suggested former National Security adviser Michael T. Flynn was directed to make contact with Russian officials during the campaign. The report resulted in Ross receiving a temporary suspension from the network. Here's ABC News' full apology

That didn't stop Trump from tweeting on Thursday morning: "How is Brian Ross doing? He tanked the market with an ABC lie, yet no apology. Double Standard!" 

Just a day earlier, Trump called out Iger by name on Twitter: "Gee, he never called President Donald J Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn't get the call?"

Could this have anything to do with the Disney chief executive's thoughts about getting into politics? Iger, who has supported NFL players who kneel and DREAMERS and is concerned about climate change, was quoted in a Vogue interview published in April: “The thought I had was coming from the patriot in me, growing up at a time when we respected our politicians not only for what they stood for but because of what they accomplished. I am horrified at the state of politics in America today, and I will throw stones in multiple directions." 

Claire Atkinson

Hit refresh for Martin Sorrell, 2.0

Can you have a comeback if you only exited your last job six weeks ago?

Martin Sorrell, the former chief executive of communications giant WPP Group, is most certainly not making a comeback — since he never went away.

Sorrell is launching a new firm called S4 Capital, according to Reuters, and has invested $53 million of his own money to get his new vehicle into tech, data and content. (There's speculation he might buy some of the companies the WPP wants to shed.)

Sorrell and WPP Group parted ways after the board concluded an internal investigation into "personal misconduct," claims Sorrell denied.

While boss of WPP, Sorrell got the company into a host of entertainment industry investments from Vice Media to Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment. Now WPP is discussing its exit from its non-core minority holdings. Getting out of Vice might be tricky; WPP invested via a fund operated by Raine Ventures. Vice's other shareholders, Fox and Disney, are also still negotiating a potential merger with few quite knowing how that might affect their separate holdings in the company.

Sorrell will be on the main stage at the upcoming advertising festival Cannes Lions on June 22. Sorrell will be chatting with New Yorker journalist Ken Auletta, who is set to unveil his book, "Frenemies: The Epic Disruption of the Ad Business (and Everything Else)."

 

Claire Atkinson

AT&T still faces blowback for hiring Michael Cohen

AT&T's Michael Cohen problems aren't going away.
The owner of an independent movie and TV service for women, who is against AT&T's deal to acquire Time Warner, is speaking out about AT&T’s $600,000 payment to President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, which resulted in the departure of AT&T Washington D.C. chief Robert Quinn. 
Daphna Edwards Ziman has lobbied against AT&T's merger with Time Warner through a brief filed with a US District Judge who is expected to issue a decision on the Justice Department's attempt to block the deal.
“When AT&T was able buy access to power (Trump), they were trying to not only take the easy way out but erase innovation, public choice and entrepreneurial spirit. AT&T is trying to build an oligopoly," Ziman told NBC News. "This merger, now more than ever, must be blocked."
Ziman, who is co-founder and chief creative officer of Cinemoi North America, added: "When you get access to power to support a point of view and action on behalf of a major corporation to control an industry that chokes off competition, you are moving to an oligopoly." 
AT&T chief executive Randall Stephenson was asked about Cohen again at Code Conference on Wednesday. He said the President was someone the company knew little about when he first gained power.
"We had this guy approach us. We thought we'd at least get some insight into the administration. Bad mistake," Stephenson said. When he was pressed for further detail by interviewer Peter Kafka, he responded: "What degree do you want to get into? It was just a bad mistake.”
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) have also written to AT&T to account for its hiring of Cohen. 
