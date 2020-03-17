How the coronavirus spread from animals to humans

Staffing firm sees 'unprecedented' demand for nurses A New York City-based staffing firm is looking to hire thousands of nurses and other hospital staff amid “unprecedented” demand across the country, the company’s president, Michael Fazio, told NBC News. Fazio said Prime Staffing NYC, which operates in 15 states, has seen a 95 percent increase in job openings for nurses in the last two weeks — and he’s trying to hire 750 for the New York tri-state region alone. “More nurses are needed in this crisis time,” he said. “We’re trying to take care of nurses, to protect them and their families so that they and their families feel comfortable going to work and providing care.” The company is offering incentives like car service with screened drivers, paid childcare, sealed, prepared meals and access to a private lab for testing. Such perks are cutting into the company’s margins “significantly,” Fazio said, but he believes they’re necessary to get nurses “the care they deserve” and to “keep the system running.” Share this -







Ohio polls will remain closed amid 'emergency,' governor says Ohio's Democratic primary election was thrust into chaos Monday night as Gov. Mike DeWine said the state would not open polls Tuesday because of the coronavirus outbreak after a judge declined to postpone the contest until June. "During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus," DeWine said in a statement posted to Twitter. He said Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton would "order the polls closed as a health emergency. While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State @FrankLaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity." Read the full story here.







Dental association wants 3-week delay on elective procedures The American Dental Association said Monday that all elective procedures should be delayed three weeks to help alleviate the burden on emergency rooms. In a statement, the group called on its 163,000 members to focus on emergency patients who might otherwise visit a hospital ER. The association said the move is necessary to help combat the "unprecedented" circumstances posed by COVID-19.







'There's a need for speed' on relief bills, Senate Republicans say Senate Republicans left their impromptu meeting with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Acting OMB Director Russ Vought and White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow considering not only the House-passed coronavirus relief package but potentially two more "phases" of relief bills. On Tuesday, Mnuchin will come back to have lunch with Senate Republicans and is expected to "bring them paper," according to Sen. Marco Rubio, on the cost and details of the third phase of the bill. Senators floated around numerous ideas during the meeting, including Senator Romney's proposal to give every American adult $1,000. "We're very interested in recommendations and ideas that will help affected industries, affected businesses, and affected Americans and we're going to continue to talk to people pretty robustly about those ideas," White House advisor Eric Ueland said. "There's a need for speed. We can't sit around and twiddle thumbs and wait. ... We have to act fast."







Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson out of Australian hospital Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are no longer hospitalized as the couple has moved to self-quarantine at their Australia home after testing positive for coronavirus. Hanks, 63, announced that he and his wife were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, on his social media Wednesday. But both actors are now out of the hospital and quarantined at home, according to the two-time Oscar winner's son, Chet Hanks. "So quick update on my folks, they're out of the hospital," Chet Hanks said on Instagram Monday. "They're still self-quarantined, obviously, but they're feeling a lot better." https://www.instagram.com/p/B90FuwUJNTh Read the full story here.







Penguins explore Chicago aquarium while it's closed for coronavirus "Social distancing" might be frustrating for humans, but for two penguins at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago it meant a chance to break free and explore. Edward and Annie, two bonded rockhopper penguins, were recorded by staff walking around the Shedd Aquarium on Monday while it remained closed to the public. The curious birds are scheduled to begin their nesting season next week, according to the aquarium's Facebook page. "While this may be a strange time for us, these days are relatively normal for the penguins and other animals at Shedd," the post said. Shedd Aquarium promised to post more adventures from its animals while it remains closed during the coronavirus outbreak.






