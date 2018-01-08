How'd the Globes best picture nominees do at the box office? Let's take a look

No film nominated in the drama category competed with the summer blockbuster, Dunkirk, which dominated it's opening weekend, which grossed a staggering $50.5 million.

Directed by 4-time Golden Globe nominated director, Christopher Nolan, the film has high expectations tonight, but is joined by tough competition with films such as Golden Globes veterans Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks' "The Post."

The comedic thriller, "Get Out," led the Musical or Comedy category by a landslide with $33.4 million. Jordan Peele's directorial debut took the box office by storm, but will its theatrical success be enough to secure a Golden Globe?