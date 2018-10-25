How Democrats are getting a bigger bang for the buck over the airwaves

Want to see how Democrats’ reliance on hard-dollar campaign fundraising—versus depending on outside Super PACs—is giving their party a bigger bang for the buck over the advertising airwaves?
Well, check out these numbers from the 26 most-saturated House districts (in terms of total spots aired on broadcast TV) from Sept. 1-Oct. 25, according to Advertising Analytics: Democrats are airing, on average, 60 percent of the overall ads in each district, and they have the overall per-spot advantage in 22 of 26 districts.
But in terms of dollars spent – remember, campaigns get discounts in TV ads, while Super PACs and outside groups pay premium rates – Democrats are outspending Republicans, on average, 55 percent to 45 percent in these same 26 districts.
So a heavy Dem reliance on campaign fundraising/spending turns a 55/45 spending advantage into a 60/40 spot advantage.
(Note: The spots-versus-spending isn’t 100 percent apples to apples – the spots are for broadcast TV, while the spending is broadcast + cable + radio.)
- NY-22: Dem 13,094 airings (57%), GOP 9,894 (43%)
- ME-02: GOP 11,122 airings (51%), Dem 10,566 (49%)
- MT-AL: Dem 8,304 airings (60%), GOP 5,552 (40%)
- KS-2: Dem 8,745 airings (64%), GOP 5,000 (36%)
- NM-2: Dem 9,727 airings (76%), GOP 3,027 (24%)
- MN-1: Dem 6,988 airings (55%), GOP 5,700 (45%)
- NY-19: Dem 6,708 airings (55%), GOP 5,589 (45%)
- KY-6: GOP 7,168 airings (59%), Dem 5,052 (41%)
- CO-6: Dem 8,269 airings (69%), GOP 3,696 (31%)
- IA-3: Dem 7,623 airings (64%), GOP 4,249 (36%)
- MI-8: Dem 8,764 airings (76%), GOP 2,773 (24%)
- CA-10: Dem 6,709 airings (61%), GOP 4,293 (39%)
- VA-2: Dem 7,048 airings (65%), GOP 3,840 (35%)
- CA-21: Dem 6,243 airings (60%), GOP 4,118 (40%)
- MN-3: GOP 5,458 airings (53%), Dem 4,900 (47%)
- WA-8: Dem 5,741 airings (57%), GOP 4,372 (43%)
- NC-9: Dem 8,489 airings (84%), GOP 1,582 (16%)
- WV-3: Dem 5,815 airings (60%), GOP 3,866 (40%)
- TX-7: Dem 5,807 airings (61%), GOP 3,727 (39%)
- VA-7: Dem 5,912 airings (62%), GOP 3,590 (38%)
- TX-23: Dem 5,173 airings (56%), GOP 4,017 (44%)
- MN-8: GOP 5,131 airings (56%), Dem 3,997 (44%)
- OH-1: Dem 4,632 airings (53%), GOP 4,098 (47%)
- KS-3: Dem 4,807 airings (56%), GOP 3,771 (44%)
- IL-13: Dem 5,569 airings (69%), GOP 2,510 (31%)
- VA-10: Dem 5,527 airings (69%), GOP 2,444 (31%)
SOURCE: Advertising Analytics