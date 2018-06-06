How does Bob Menendez’s primary performance compare to the past?

In California, a lot of things are expensive — including TV advertisements.
But some of the marquee primary races in California have proven particularly expensive for Democrats, as they battle each other in some of the most competitive top-two contests in the state.
Here's a breakdown of the TV ad spending in some of the big races we've been watching, courtesy of Advertising Analytics.
CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY
Families & Teachers for Antonio Villaraigosa (pro-Villaraigosa): $13.3m
Newsom for CA Governor: $7.1m
Citizen Support for Newsom (pro-Newsom): $3.1m
Chiang for CA Governor: $3.0m
Villaraigosa for CA Governor: $2.3m
Cox for CA Governor: $1.7m
Peace Officers Research Association of California (pro-Villaraigosa): $350k
Education Organizations for Gavin Newsom (pro-Newsom): $312k
Allen for CA Governor: $190k
Nurses Trust Newsom (pro-Newsom): $184k
Restore Our Values (pro-Cox): $52k
Eastin for CA Governor: $12k
Total GOP spending: $1.9m
Total Dem spending: $29.6m
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 39
DCCC: $1.4m
Cisneros for CA CD-39: $1.3m
Thorburn for CA CD-39: $558k
Kim for CA CD-39: $220k
Khahn-Tran for CA CD-39: $90k
Patriot Majority USA (pro-Democrats): $34k
Lee for CA CD-39: $11k
Total GOP spending: $220k
Total Dem spending: $3.4m
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 48
DCCC (anti-Baugh, pro-Cisneros): $1.6m
House Majority PAC (anti-Baugh): $702k
Keirstead for CA CD-48: $672k
DCCC/Rouda: $551k
American Future Fund (pro-Baugh): $373k
Baugh for CA CD-48: $266k
Rouda for CA CD-48: $239k
Patriot Majority USA (pro-Dem): $173k
Siddiqui for CA CD-48: $56k
New OC Future (anti-Rohrabacher): $45k
Onufrei for CA CD-48: $36k
Gabbard for CA CD-48: $17k
Total GOP spending: $737k
Total Dem spending: $4.0m
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 49
Kerr for CA CD-49: $3.0m
Women Vote! (pro-Jacobs): $1.6m
DCCC: $1.6m (anti-Chavez): $1.6m
Jacobs for CA CD-49: $1.4m
American Future Fund (pro-Chavez, pro-Harkey): $363k
Maryott for CA CD-49: $254k
Patriot Majority USA (pro-Dem): $193k
Applegate for CD-49: $192k
Harkey for CA CD-49: $185k
Levin for CA CD-49: $55k
Gaspar for CD CD-49: $46k
Total GOP spending: $849k
Total Dem spending: $8.0m