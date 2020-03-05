How does the coronavirus compare to MERS, SARS? Are coronavirus diseases equally deadly? Comparing the latest coronavirus to MERS and SARS https://t.co/lfzStSr4FF pic.twitter.com/3vGcxjZfDG — NBC News Graphics (@NBCNewsGraphics) March 5, 2020 Share this -







Prayers against the virus A Muslim worshipper attends a prayer against COVID-19 in Dakar on Wednesday, after two cases were confirmed in Senegal in the previous days. John Wessels / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Top commercial diagnostic lab to launch coronavirus test service U.S. lab operator Quest Diagnostics said on Thursday it was launching a test service for coronavirus, a day after the Trump administration met with private lab test developers to discuss increasing the availability of diagnostics. Quest said it would be in position to receive specimens for testing and begin to provide testing next week. Share this -







Dow falls 750 points as rollercoaster week continues Wall Street plunged on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by 750 points the morning after a 1,200-point rally. Traders continued to digest the economic impact of the coronavirus, after the number of confirmed U.S. cases mounted overnight. Within minutes of the opening bell, every single component on the 30-member Dow index was down. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were both trading lower by just over 2 percent. It's day four of a wild week for markets, with the Dow posting its second-biggest points gain on Wednesday after key wins by former Vice President Joe Biden on Super Tuesday. Share this -







New York confirms 2 more cases, state-wide total now 13 Two more people in New York have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, bringing the total across the state so far to 13. Speaking on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Thursday, de Blasio said the patients were a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s. Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the existence of 11 cases in the state on Wednesday, including the wife, son, daughter and neighbor of a Manhattan lawyer, who is being treated in a hospital. Also in New York, two school districts in Westchester County have shut down schools until Monday after two students from the same family and a parent from a separate family were possibly exposed to the virus. Mount Vernon has shut 16 schools, while Hastings-on-Hudson has shut all three of its schools. When it comes to COVID-19c there are TWO reasons to wear masks:



(A) If you have the virus, it will help reduce the spread.



(B) If you’re a health care professional working with people who have the virus.



Learn more: https://t.co/7T1e77liGEpic.twitter.com/7l6DoH9SCV — City of New York (@nycgov) March 5, 2020 Both school boards stressed there were no confirmed cases among staff, students or parents and that the closures were to enable a deep clean under an "abundance of caution." The two students who may have been exposed to the virus will be off school for two weeks. Share this -







What happened to an attempt to find a coronavirus vaccine? HOUSTON — Dr. Peter Hotez says he made the pitch to anyone who would listen. After years of research, his team of scientists in Texas had helped develop a vaccine to protect against a deadly strain of coronavirus. Now they needed money to begin testing it in humans. But this was 2016. More than a decade had passed since the viral disease known as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, had spread through China, killing more than 770 people. That disease, an earlier coronavirus similar to the one now sweeping the globe, was a distant memory by the time Hotez and his team sought funding to test whether their vaccine would work in humans. Read the rest of the story here. Share this -







Try not to touch your face, if you can Jackson Gibbs / for NBC News President Donald Trump confessed Wednesday that for the last few weeks he's been missing something: touching his face. "I haven't touched my face in weeks,” Trump said during a meeting about coronavirus with airline executives. "I miss it." He's not alone. The emergence of a new coronavirus around the world has triggered widespread warnings about personal hygiene and habits in an effort to limit its spread: wash your hands, limit unnecessary travel and don't touch your face. Read the full story here. Share this -







Japan to quarantine all visitors from China and South Korea A man wearing a face mask in Odaiba on Thursday in Tokyo Carl Court / Getty Images Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that visitors from China and South Korea — two countries hardest hit by the outbreak so far — would need to complete a two-week quarantine at a government facility, and would be barred from public transport Japan has so far confirmed more than 300 cases and at least seven people have died, according to WHO data. Meanwhile, Japan's Olympics minister signaled the Tokyo Olympics would go ahead as planned even as the outbreak spread to new parts of the country, with the western Shiga prefecture confirming its first case on Thursday. Japan also said Chinese leader Xi Jinping's state visit planned in April has been postponed. Share this -







Middle East: Palestine shuts down schools and religious buildings, Iraq death toll rises to two Public buildings including schools, colleges, mosques and churches in the biblical city of Bethlehem will be closed for the next 14 days as concerns about coronavirus in the region grow. The Palestine Health ministry announced the move Thursday and said events such as lectures, conferences and sporting events will be shut down as well. Bethlehem's Nativity Church, built on the spot where Christians Jesus was born, will also close Thursday. The church was expecting a large number of visitors over the forthcoming Easter holiday. This comes after four people were identified as suspected virus-carriers in a Bethlehem hotel, which hosted Polish and American guests. Cases samples were sent to Israeli labs, the results of which are still unknown. While there are no confirmed cases yet in the West Bank, there have been 15 cases confirmed in Israel. Israel has dramatically enhanced it’s protective measures, restricting travel from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and Spain (in addition to Italy and countries in Asia) as well as cancelling joint military exercises scheduled with United States European Command. Meanwhile, Iraq confirmed its second coronavirus death on Wednesday. Iran's schools and universities are closed till the end of the Iranian calendar year, Mar. 20, as the death toll there rises to 107. Kuwait also confirmed two more cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 58. Share this -







Vietnamese government's public health music video wins fans online A music video released by the Vietnamese Health Ministry to increase awareness of coronavirus is winning fans not just for its public health advice but for its catchy tune. The music video shows an animated green germ to represent the coronavirus, with showing people wearing masks and washing their hand to fight it off. The song also recommends avoiding face-touching and limiting time in crowded places. "We should definitely raise our vigilance to not let it spread," the English subtitles read, as a cartoon foot squashes the bright green virus. The video was released by the ministry in late February and has been viewed more than three million tiems, but it has since become a hit on TikTok where many are replicating a hand-washing dance by Vietnamese dancer Quang Đăng. Share this -





