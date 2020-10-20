Scenes from a MAGA Reflected in a supporter's sunglasses, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Tucson International Airport, in Ariz. on Oct. 19, 2020. Alex Brandon / AP Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a rally at Tucson International Airport in Arizona on Oct. 19, 2020. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images President Donald Trump waves to a cheering crowd as he arrives for a campaign rally, in Tucson, Ariz. on Oct. 19, 2020. Ross D. Franklin / AP Supporters are handed signs as they wait to hear President Donald Trump speak during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona on Oct. 19, 2020. Olivier Touron / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







'A Republican bloodbath': GOP senators fear painful Trump defeat Republican senators are increasingly voicing fears that Trump could lose the election, and some are openly fretting that he'll turn the party's candidates into electoral roadkill, distancing themselves from him to an unusual extent. A weekend of agonizing from Republicans did not yield any perceivable course correction from Trump as he continued his inflammatory rhetoric on the campaign trail and directed some of his fire right back at anxious GOP senators on Twitter. Read more here. Share this -







Trump and Biden will have mics cut during opponent's answers in final debate Trump and Biden will have their microphones cut off during Thursday's final presidential debate while their opponent delivers initial two-minute answers to each debate topic, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday. Trump and Biden's only previous debate last month was marred by frequent interruptions from Trump, leading to calls for the debate moderator to have the ability to cut off each candidate's microphone while their opponent spoke. Read more here. Share this -







Trump ramps up rally strategy that may come with more risk than reward In Trump's favored narrative of how elections are won and lost, the candidate who holds the most events with the biggest crowds wins. "He goes out, he gets no people at any of the rallies," Trump said of Biden at a Sunday campaign event in Nevada. "I go out, we get 35,000. 40,000, 25,000, 15,000. We go boom, 15,000, we get the biggest crowds in the history of politics...We get these massive crowds, he gets nobody and then they say we are tied." Now, with two weeks to go, he heads into the final stretch of the race relying heavily on his rallies to change the dynamic of the contest — a risky strategy for a persistently unpopular candidate, and one that has failed to demonstrate success in moving voters into his column. Read more about Trump's rally push here. Share this -







Biden outspent Trump on the airwaves in every key battleground state over past week Biden's presidential campaign has outspent Trump's on television and radio ads in every key battleground state over the last seven days as the Trump re-election effort continues to fall behind the Democrat in fundraising. Over the last seven days, Biden outspent Trump in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, per the latest figures from Advertising Analytics. That's every single state listed as a toss-up or leaning Democrat/Republican by the Cook Political Report. Read more here. Share this -







Biden, Trump reach out to Puerto Rican voters Before the first day of early in-person voting began in Florida on Monday, the Biden and Trump campaigns stepped up their efforts to mobilize Puerto Rican voters on the mainland U.S. — including targeting Puerto Ricans on the island, hoping they will nudge their relatives stateside to vote. It's a unique tactic that has not been used with this intensity in previous election cycles. But with swing-state Florida's 29 electoral votes at stake, both campaigns are zeroing in on Puerto Ricans, whose population in the state is about 1.2 million. On Monday, Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, was in the Puerto-Rican heavy city of Orlando, where she slammed Trump for having "inside information" that the coronavirus was much deadlier than the flu and not letting the public know. Harris, who said health care, climate change and criminal justice were on the ballot, also gave an interview to one of Puerto Rico's main news outlets, WAPA TV. Just over a week ago, Vice President Mike Pence hosted a Latinos for Trump event there. Read more about the candidates' efforts to court Puerto Rican voters here. Share this -





