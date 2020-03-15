How to ‘flatten the curve’: NBC News experts explain

Vatican Easter services to be held without audiences St. Peter's Square on Friday. ALBERTO LINGRIA / Reuters The Vatican said on Sunday that all papal Easter services will be held “without the physical presence of the faithful,” due to the public health emergency. Also, Sunday blessings will be held via internet live streaming on the official Vatican News website until April 12. “In this Sunday of Lent, we pray all together for the sick and the people who are suffering. Today, I would like to say a special prayer for all the people who are ensuring the functioning of the society: pharmacies, supermarkets, transports, police officers,” Pope Francis said during Sunday's mass. Share this -







Outbreak delays start of Netanyahu corruption trial Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial was delayed on Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic. Israel’s Justice Ministry said the trial against Israel's longest serving leader — due to have opened on March 17 — would begin on May 24. Netanyahu — who is spearheading Israel’s measures against the outbreak — has denied any wrongdoing in the investigations. Charges against him include bribery, breach of trust and fraud. Share this -







Spain, France join countries announcing more virus restrictions A taxi passes underneath a traffic sign reading 'Stop the coronavirus, stay home' across the highway to the airport in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday. David Ramos / Getty Images BARCELONA, Spain — Authorities around the world turned to increasingly drastic measures to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus Sunday, with lockdowns, curfews and travel restrictions spreading. Soldiers and police sealed the densely populated Philippine capital from most domestic travelers in one of Southeast Asia’s most drastic containment moves. The move mirrored a lockdown Spain announced just hours earlier for its 46 million citizens. France ordered the closing of just about everything the rest of the world loves about it — the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the cafes and restaurants — as governments took increasingly desperate measures to put more space between people and contain the virus. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S., which days ago barred travelers from most of Europe, will extend the ban to Britain and Ireland. And more cities in the U.S. put in place curbs on gatherings of more than a few hundred people, with one New Jersey city even announcing an overnight curfew. In a nationally televised address Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez detailed the battery of exceptional measures put in place as part of a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in infections. In a lockdown similar to the one already imposed in Italy, people will be allowed to leave their homes only to buy food and medicine, commute to work, go to hospitals and banks, or take trips related to the care of the young and the elderly. All schools and universities were closed, along with restaurants, bars, hotels and other non-essential retail businesses. Share this -







DHS says it's aware of long lines at airports DHS is aware of the long lines for passengers who are undergoing increased medical screening requirements. Right now we are working to add additional screening capacity and working with the airlines to expedite the process. 1(/2) — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) March 15, 2020 Share this -







International travelers to Australia ordered to 'self isolate' Australia's prime minister, Scott Morrison, announced Sunday that international travelers to the nation will be required to "self isolate" in an attempt to ensure they're virus-free. "All people coming to Australia will be required — will be required, I stress — to self-isolate for 14 days," he said at a news conference. "This is very important. What we’ve seen in recent weeks is more countries having issues with the virus." The measure, effective at midnight, was part of a package of new restrictions that included a ban on foreign-flag cruise ships and a general prohibition of "static" gatherings of 500 or more people, the prime minister said. The moves were designed to ensure that the nation's hospitals are not overwhelmed, Morrison said. "Slowing the spread you free up the bed," he said. Share this -







Manila, Philippines, prepares for lockdown Airport security staff attempt to control the crowd of passengers hoping to get on flights out of Manila hours before it is placed on lockdown at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Saturday in Manila, Philippines. Ezra Acayan / Getty Images Share this -







Washington governor says no plans to seal off any part of state While fighting COVID-19, we must also fight against rumors and false information.



Let me be clear: Neither me nor my staff are engaged in conversations to quarantine or seal off any part of Washington state. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 15, 2020 Share this -





