How to get a stimulus check — and how best to spend it

The $2 trillion coronavirus aid package provides up to $1,200 per person up to certain income thresholds, with an extra $500 per child in order to offer relief for families affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to support the economy.

From buying the essentials to starting a savings account, personal finance experts weigh in on how you can best spend that money.

The checks will start being distributed within three weeks of the signing of the aid bill, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday.

Here's how to make sure you receive your check as quickly as possible.