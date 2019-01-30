As of 10:30 a.m. CT, approximately 9,300 customers are without power in the Chicago area, mostly in the suburbs.
latest posts from Latest Updates
How to handle the polar vortex
The historic low temperatures are not just uncomfortable, they can pose a serious threat to your health.
Dr. John Torres has written a few tips on how to keep you and your family safe during the brutal cold.
Steam rises from Lake Michigan
A wall of steam was seen rising from Lake Michigan as temperatures in Chicago and the surrounding areas dipped on Wednesday.
Lake Michigan is steaming with outside temperatures in Chicago at -23 degrees while the water temperature in the 30s. pic.twitter.com/sHD97wvKF5— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 30, 2019
Midwest temperature updates as of 11 a.m. ET
- Chicago checks in at -21
- Minneapolis is at -26
- Cleveland is at -1
- Bismark, North Dakota is at -31
Railroad crews in Chicago using fire to keep trains moving
The deep freeze sweeping across the Midwest has railroad crews in Chicago using fire to keep switch points, where trains switch tracks, from becoming packed with snow and ice.
Videos posted on social media show small flames licking the tracks as trains go by.
A spokesperson for Metra, the city's commuter railroad system, told NBC News that the flames come out of switch heaters installed near the tracks and they are turned on during winter months when low temperatures and ice become a hazard for rail service.
If the switch points on the tracks become packed with snow or ice it could lead to train delays, according to a blog post on Metra’s site.
The heaters have been activated mostly at the A2 interlock, which is the busiest rail interlocking in Chicago. The spokesperson said the flames are safe and don’t cause damage to the passing trains.
'Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night' ... but a polar vortex, forget it!
Just a reminder: Much of the upper Midwest will not receive mail service on Wednesday due to the extreme cold.
The United States Postal Service has suspended service for huge swaths of Michigan, Indiana, the Dakotas, and around major cities like Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland and Cincinnati.
Click here for updates from the USPS.
Due to the extreme weather conditions caused by Winter Storm Jaden, we have temporarily suspended delivery service in certain locations to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees. Visit our Service Alerts page for more details. https://t.co/tUQeYYLl8g pic.twitter.com/M95kaHU4Y1— U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) January 30, 2019
Thousands without power in far southwest Wisconsin
Thousands of residents in Grant County, Wisconsin, don't have power on Wednesday morning, police told NBC affiliate WMTV.
It was -26, with a windchill of -52, in Grant County's largest city, Platteville, at 8:30 a.m. CT.
Hundreds of customers were also dark Beloit and Fitchburg Counties, NBC15 reported.
1,500 flights to and from Chicago canceled, 2,000 across U.S.
More than 1,500 flights into and out of Chicago were canceled by 8:30 a.m. CST (9:30 a.m. EST) Wednesday after record-breaking cold was registered at O'Hare International Airport earlier in the morning.
The mercury dropped to -16 degrees at O'Hare at about 2 a.m., breaking the previous record low of -15 degrees at the airport, according to NBC Chicago. Nearly 1,200 flights into and out of that airport were canceled, and another 330 were canceled at Chicago's Midway Airport, according to FlightAware.com.
Across the U.S., in the midst of a sweeping Midwest cold spell, another 500 flights were grounded by 9:30 a.m. EST Wednesday. Flights into and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport accounted for about half of those cancelations.
230 million Americans will endure freezing temperatures on Wednesday
If you want to follow the arctic blast, click here for NBC's livestream of the polar vortex pounding the Midwest and the Northeast on Wednesday.
Chicago will threaten to break its record for coldest day on record, Al Roker told his "Today" audience.
At 9:15 a.m. CT (10:15 a.m. ET), it was an intensely cold -21 inching toward the Windy City all-time low of -27.