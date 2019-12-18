How the House vote will unfold INTRO Following an introduction of the House resolution, there will be roughly six hours of debate on the articles, with time equally divided and controlled by Chairman Nadler and ranking Republican, Rep. Doug Collins, or their respective designees. THE VOTES There will be a separate vote for each article of impeachment. Once that is finished, and likely passed, Nadler will appoint House members to serve as "managers," or prosecutors, for the Senate trial. This can be debated for 10 minutes, also equally divided between the Judiciary Chair and ranking Republican. MAGIC MINUTES Speaker Pelosi, GOP Leader McCarthy and Majority Leader Hoyer are permitted to speak as long as they would like on the House floor and it does NOT count towards the 6 hours of debate. So basically the clock stops again when those three speak. Share this -







Giuliani boasts of ousting Yovanovitch, reveals more details on what he says he told Trump Rudy Giuliani, after telling publications that he engineered U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's ouster because she was an obstacle to investigations desired by his client President Donald Trump, claimed Tuesday that she "needed to be removed for many reasons." "Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine," Giuliani said on Twitter. "She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion." Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, was tweeting after two news outlets published interviews with him Monday in which he revealed more details about his involvement in Yovanovitch's abrupt removal from her post, as well as what he says Trump knew. For the full story click here Share this -





