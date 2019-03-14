How immigrants are viewed in America compared to other countries

WASHINGTON — Americans are just as likely as those in other nations to say that immigrants make their country stronger, but they're also notably more politically polarized over the merits of immigrants, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center.

The survey of 18 countries — which together host half of the world’s migrants — found that 59 percent of Americans overall agree with the statement that immigrants made the country stronger — compared to 68 percent of Canadians, 64 percent of Australians, and 62 percent of those in the U.K.

The countries where immigrants are viewed less positively include South Africa (where 62 percent call immigrants a “burden”), Israel (where 60 percent say the same) and Russia (61 percent).

But out of those 18 nations, the United States recorded the highest differential between positive feelings about immigrants on the political right and the political left.

More than eight-in-ten Americans on the left side of the spectrum — 83 percent — view immigrants as a strength, while just 37 percent of those on the political right say the same. That’s a difference of 46 percentage points between the two sides.

France and the Netherlands are the next most politically polarized, with 76 percent of those on the left but just 39 percent of those on the right calling immigrants a source of strength. That’s a difference of 37 percentage points.

In the United Kingdom, which is currently in the throes of a painful Brexit debate fueled in part by a divide over migrant policy, 72 percent of those on the political left and 52 percent of those on the right say that immigrants make the country stronger.