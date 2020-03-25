How long can virus live on surface of a package?

Shoppers in India embrace social distancing amid world's largest lockdown Shoppers in India's Gujurat state were waiting in circles to maintain social distancing as the country began the world's largest lockdown on Wednesday. #21daylockdown



The shopkeepers must adopt this formula for customers pic.twitter.com/TMxOnwvhhO — Vijay Sharma (@vijay3100) March 25, 2020 More than 1.3 billion people, or nearly one-fifth of the world's population, have been told to stay inside. "To save India and every Indian, there will be a total ban on venturing out," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday night, acknowledging that the 21-day lockdown would be a major blow to the economy but saying that the alternative could set the country back 21 years.







Coronavirus misinformation makes neutrality a distant memory for tech companies A passenger wearing a surgical mask uses his iPhone on New York City subway on Wednesday, March 18. Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images Open up Instagram these days and you might be bombarded with calls to "Stay Home." On YouTube, you may see a link to a government website about the coronavirus. Or go to Twitter and try to find the phrase "social distancing is not effective." It might be there, but probably not for long — because Twitter has banned the phrase as harmful. A few years ago, these kinds of warnings and filters would have been hard to imagine. Most major consumer technology platforms embraced the idea that they were neutral players, leaving the flow of information up to users. Now, facing the prospect that hoaxes or misinformation could worsen a global pandemic, tech platforms are taking control of the information ecosystem like never before. Read the full story here.







Spain's death toll surpasses China Spain has surpassed China in nationwide deaths from coronavirus and is now second only to Italy, according to numbers released by the government on Wednesday. The country's health officials reported 738 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,434. The outbreak began in China, which on Wednesday reported a total of 3,281 deaths. Italy, Europe's hardest-hit country and the pandemic's current epicenter, has reported 6,820.







NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns says his mom is in a coma because of coronavirus Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns says his mom is in a medically-induced coma because of coronavirus. The NBA star announced on social media his mom has been suffering from a high fever, a cough and was having trouble breathing. She was put on a ventilator before being placed in a coma. Towns encouraged his fans to take the outbreak seriously and said he made the video so "people understand the severity" of the outbreak. "This disease needs to not be taken lightly. Please protect your family, your loved ones, your friends, yourself, practice social distancing, please don't be in places with a lot of people," he said. WE CAN BEAT THIS, BUT THIS IS SERIOUS AND WE NEED TO TAKE EVERY PRECAUTIONS. https://t.co/zxMqVB9AWk via @YouTube — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 25, 2020 "We're gonna keep fighting," Towns said. "We are gonna beat it, we are gonna win. I hope my story helps."







U.S. hospitals brace for unprecedented shortage of nurses As hospitals around the United States prepare for a surge of tens of thousands of coronavirus patients, they are trying to fill thousands of "crisis" nursing jobs, particularly intensive care unit and emergency room positions. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, several U.S. states were experiencing nursing shortages, and without a dramatic increase in staffing, hospital administrators and advocates fear the health care system will not be able to handle the demand. "The American Nurses Association is concerned about the pending shortage of nurses to care for COVID-19 patients," said Ernest Grant, the group's present, in a statement to NBC News. "It is critical that healthcare facilities and the federal government do all they can to protect this essential workforce." Read the full story here.







Jackson Browne says he tested positive Singer Jackson Browne performs in Anaheim, California on Jan. 27, 2018. Jesse Grant / Getty Images file Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne says he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 71-year-old singer, whose hits include "The Pretender" and "Doctor My Eyes," told Rolling Stone that he got tested after he began feeling ill recently. He said he believes he might have gotten infected during a recent trip to New York for the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit, which was held March 12. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee said his symptoms are mild, and he is self-quarantining at home. He urged younger people to take part in the global response to stop the spread of the virus. "That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody."






