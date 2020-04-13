Displaced Syrians wary of virus risk return to war-torn Idlib IDLIB, Syria — Thousands of displaced Syrians have begun moving back to their homes in war-torn Idlib province despite the risk of renewed conflict, some driven by fear that the coronavirus could wreak havoc on crowded camps near the Turkish border. About 1 million Syrians fled Idlib and its surrounding countryside in northwest Syria this past year after Russian-backed government forces stepped up a campaign to retake the last rebel stronghold after nine years of war. Syria's northwest does not yet have a confirmed case of coronavirus, but doctors fear the area's ravaged medical infrastructure and overflowing camps would quickly turn any outbreak into a humanitarian disaster. Share this -







Federal court rules on Alabama abortion restrictions BREAKING: A federal court issued a new ruling to block Alabama from using the guise of the COVID-19 crisis to prevent people from accessing abortion care.











People sheltering from tornadoes practice social distancing As deadly tornadoes and fierce windstorms battered the South on Sunday, people who found safety in a Mississippi shelter still tried to practice social distancing. A better view from the Starkville #tornado shelter during a warning. Still managing #SocialDistancing but it's busy! #mswx pic.twitter.com/OmCmrXyKXd — Craig Ceecee (@CC_StormWatch) April 12, 2020







Smithfield closes South Dakota pork plant SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced Sunday it is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls until further notice after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus — a step the head of the company warned could hurt the nation's meat supply. The announcement came a day after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote to Smithfield and urged the company to suspend operations for 14 days so that its workers could self-isolate and the plant could be disinfected. The plant, which employs about 3,700 people in the state's largest city, has become a hot spot for infections. Health officials said Sunday that 293 of the 730 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Dakota work at the plant.







More than 6,000 New Yorkers now dead from COVID-19 More than 6,000 residents of New York City have lost their lives from complications brought on by COVID-19, health officials said Sunday night. Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 9, 2020 in New York City. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images There have been at least 6,182 confirmed coronavirus fatalities as of 5 p.m., according to the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene's daily tally. The increase of 440, from the same time on Saturday, follows spikes of more than 500 in four of the previous five reporting periods.






