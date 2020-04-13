Displaced Syrians wary of virus risk return to war-torn Idlib
IDLIB, Syria — Thousands of displaced Syrians have begun moving back to their homes in war-torn Idlib province despite the risk of renewed conflict, some driven by fear that the coronavirus could wreak havoc on crowded camps near the Turkish border.
About 1 million Syrians fled Idlib and its surrounding countryside in northwest Syria this past year after Russian-backed government forces stepped up a campaign to retake the last rebel stronghold after nine years of war.
Syria's northwest does not yet have a confirmed case of coronavirus, but doctors fear the area's ravaged medical infrastructure and overflowing camps would quickly turn any outbreak into a humanitarian disaster.
Federal court rules on Alabama abortion restrictions
People sheltering from tornadoes practice social distancing
As deadly tornadoes and fierce windstorms battered the South on Sunday, people who found safety in a Mississippi shelter still tried to practice social distancing.
Smithfield closes South Dakota pork plant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced Sunday it is closing its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls until further notice after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus — a step the head of the company warned could hurt the nation's meat supply.
The announcement came a day after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wrote to Smithfield and urged the company to suspend operations for 14 days so that its workers could self-isolate and the plant could be disinfected.
The plant, which employs about 3,700 people in the state's largest city, has become a hot spot for infections. Health officials said Sunday that 293 of the 730 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Dakota work at the plant.
Antibody testing study begins in California
COVID-19 antibody testing study begins in CaliforniaApril 12, 202002:54
LOS ANGELES — As Los Angles County reaches over 9,000 reported COVID-19 cases and nearly 300 deaths, a huge unknown remains here and across the nation: How bad is it?
With a population of 10 million, larger than those of more than 40 states, the county is a prime location to launch a large-scale study that aims to answer that question and learn more about antibodies that could potentially provide immunity from COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, according to public health and policy experts.
More than 6,000 New Yorkers now dead from COVID-19
More than 6,000 residents of New York City have lost their lives from complications brought on by COVID-19, health officials said Sunday night.
There have been at least 6,182 confirmed coronavirus fatalities as of 5 p.m., according to the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene's daily tally.
The increase of 440, from the same time on Saturday, follows spikes of more than 500 in four of the previous five reporting periods.
WHO warns coronavirus could stay for a long time until vaccine is developedApril 12, 202002:30
Britain at its best in a crisis, Prince William says
LONDON - Prince William says Britain is at its best in a crisis, his office said Sunday, the latest in a series of messages from the royal family seeking to galvanize the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.
Queen Elizabeth has twice addressed Britons in the past week, while heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who tested positive for the new virus, has also issued several video and audio messages since he recovered.
William's message came on a day when the COVID-19 death toll in hospitals across the United Kingdom passed 10,000.
"I think Britain is at its best when faced with a crisis," the queen's grandson said during a call with a community charity in northern England that runs a food bank and has been delivering hot meals to isolated people. "We all pull together and that community spirit comes rushing back quicker than anything else."