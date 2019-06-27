How many times each 2020 Democratic candidate mentioned Trump by name or title during the first debate
Klobuchar says she can win in Trump country
Klobuchar touted her experience and winning in Trump country: In the post-debate spin room, the Minnesota lawmaker said this election has to be a "national mandate" on climate change, health care and immigration, among other issues, and that she's the one to get it done.
"Every time I lead our ticket in Minnesota we win big," she told MSNBC's Chris Matthews. "I have won in districts, including ones that Trump won, by 20 points."
Ryan says Democrats must drop 'Ivy League' politics to win
In the post-debate spin room, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan once again called on Democrats to abandon what he characterized as coastal elitism and pay more attention to the economic hardships of working class families in the Rust Belt.
Ryan, as he did during the debate, told MSNBC's Chris Matthews that focusing on pocketbook issues in the industrial Midwest and dropping "Ivy League" cultural politics would help Democrats retake the White House.
Booker says he wouldn't accept a veep offer from a male presidential candidate
Cory Booker said he would not accept a vice president offer from Joe Biden — or any other male presidential candidate, for that matter.
In the MSNBC spin room, the New Jersey senator told Chris Matthews that he does not want to see a single-gender presidential ticket, adding that he believes a woman and person of color should be on the Democratic ballot.
Social media complicates the views of who won the night
One of the challenges for both those debating on stage and reporters monitoring the debate is the always looming question of who won. A consensus answer might be more difficult this evening because of the unquestionable effect of social media.
While many political reporters working for major media organizations maintain an active presence on Twitter, the social media network features a far more diverse cast of influential figures and thought leaders than the nation’s newsrooms. That difference between journalists and the Twitterati might ultimately shape assessments of who emerged the victor in tonight’s debate.
Castro says O'Rourke didn't do his 'homework'
Fact check: What is Section 1325, and why do Castro and O'Rourke disagree about it?
Julián Castro made the claim earlier this evening that the reason the Trump administration is separating families is because "they are using section 1325 of that act which criminalizes coming across the border to incarcerate the parents and then separate them."
This is true. Section 1325 within the U.S. Code, “sets forth criminal offenses relating to (1) improper entry into the United States by an alien." The Trump administration has used this statute to prosecute, and detain, people for illegally crossing the U.S. border.
Castro, referring to himself, also said that, “Some of us on this stage have called to end that section, to terminate it."
"Some like Congressman O’Rourke have not," Castro said.
O’Rourke, in fact, told CNN earlier this month that he did “not think it should be repealed,” citing attempts by some crossing the border to smuggle people or drugs into the U.S.
Top candidate Google searches
Castro trends on family origins
Observation: Castro and de Blasio demonstrated different skill levels in the bringing of personal biography to the debate stage tonight. De Blasio described his experience raising a black son and his father’s mental and physical injuries in World War II. Castro spoke of his family’s origins in Mexico and climb into public service in the United States. At the end of the evening, Castro had been the subject of 147,000 tweets, making him a trending topic.
Fact check: O'Rourke says the maker of Oxycontin has 'been able to act with complete impunity'
"Despite what Purdue Pharma has done, their connection to the opioid crisis and the overdose deaths that we're seeing throughout this country, they've been able to act with complete impunity and pay no consequences, not a single night in jail," O’Rourke said at one point of the makers of the drug Oxycontin.
This is mostly false. While it's true that no executives from the company have gone to prison, the corporation behind the narcotic has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and settlements over the years.
This year, for instance, Purdue Pharma paid $270 million in a settlement with the state of Oklahoma.
Few references made to Democrats' diversity divide
Just a couple of references were made to one of the pressing issues inside the Democratic Party. The party is increasingly dependent upon the votes of black and Latino voters but hires consultants and spends the bulk of its voter mobilization energy in pursuit of white, working class voters who began decamping for the Republican Party more than five decades ago.
The first reference emerged in Ryan's argument that a focus on "working class" American issues would unite various demographic groups and repair the party's reputation as a collection of coastal "elites."
The second came in a question from moderator Rachel Maddow, who asked Klobuchar what she has done in her legislative career for the African Americans the party relies on to form its most reliable voter base.