How closely will tonight's Golden Globes winners predict the Academy Awards? It’s almost impossible to read the tea leaves. That's because the ninety or so international journalists who vote on the Globes have no real overlap with the thousands of industry insiders that make up the Oscars voting body of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. It’s also harder to gauge because the HPA splits the film categories into drama and musical/comedy, a distinction not made by the Academy Awards. But the timing can come into play with today's high-profile Globes telecast airing right in the middle of the six-day voting period for Oscar nominations. And with the Oscars especially early this year on February 9, it's possible that some voters won't have time to watch screeners for all the films, and end up being influenced by the Globes' winners. Last year, “Green Book,” a surprise winner in the musical/comedy category at the Globes. Then became an even more surprise winner of a best picture Oscar a month later. Share this -







Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader make it red carpet official Over Christmas, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson were spotted at Starbucks in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma which made all of us melt down, combust, and bask in the glory that was (maybe) this relationship. Well, buckle up and melt down even more, my friends, because the two just made their relationship red carpet official which means everything (but especially that they're clearly dating and/or very much in love). So the awards can end now. At least one of our dreams has already come true. Californiaaaaa, here we comeeeee—and we STAN this new couple. Bill Hader & Rachel Bilson just made their red carpet debut. 😍 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/U3davxoNlU pic.twitter.com/WXCEbSuBlN — E! News (@enews) January 6, 2020 Share this -







Look at Paul Rudd. Who would have thought? It's possible that after tonight no one will be mistaking Paul Rudd for Ben Affleck. The "I Love You, Man" star is a first-time Golden Globe nominee, up for an award for best actor in a musical or comedy television series for his role in the Netflix comedy "Living With Yourself," a show about a man who is battling for his life with his clone (it's complicated). The possibility of Rudd winning a Golden Globe tonight combined with him becoming a viral meme after appearing on "Hot Ones" makes Rudd an unexpected and unlikely icon of the last year. Share this -







Ana de Armas or Awkwafina could make Golden Globe history for best actress in a comedy Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas and Awkwafina already scored their first Golden Globes nominations in the same category: best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy. Ana de Armas arrives for the 77th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 5, 2020. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters If de Armas wins for her leading role in "Knives Out," she would become the first Latina actress to win a Golden Globe in her category. But if Awkwafina takes the win for starring in "The Farewell," she would become the first woman of Asian descent to take home the award. Share this -







Where will the stars of 'Big Little Lies' sit? It's a busy night for three of the Monterey Five. The women of "Big Little Lies" might not know which table to sit at during tonight's show, as many of them have other projects that have also garnered praise. Nicole Kidman, who was nominated for her role in the California HBO drama that she helped produce, is also the star of "Bombshell." Reese Witherspoon, who helped produce "BLL," scored an acting nomination for "The Morning Show," which she also produced. Laura Dern is perhaps the busiest of them all. The actress who plays Renata Klein on "BLL" is nominated for her role in "Marriage Story" and was also in "Little Women." Meryl Streep, whose Netflix film "The Laundromat" failed to garner any buzz, is nominated for "Big Little Lies" too. Share this -







Daniel Craig: I wouldn't say no to a 'Knives Out' spinoff Daniel Craig, nominated tonight for his against-type comic turn in the murder mystery "Knives Out," told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet he wouldn't say no to appearing in a spinoff. That's good news for "Knives Out" writer-director Rian Johnson, who is reportedly working on a follow-up to his ensemble whodunit, starring Craig as the wily Southern detective Benoit Blanc. Johnson's producing partner, Ram Bergman, told The Hollywood Reporter that Craig was eager to suit up for another investigation. "Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more," Bergman said. "Knives Out," also starring Golden Globe nominee Ana De Armas, has been a surprise smash at the box office, grossing close to $250 million worldwide. The dialogue-driven project cost around $40 million to make. Craig, for his part, will next be seen in "No Time to Die," the 25th installment in the James Bond series — and the actor's fifth outing in the iconic role. Share this -







The best dressed picks are in The Golden Globes red carpet is gearing up with your favorite stars wearing the hottest fashions. From princess-worthy ballgowns to slinky slip dresses, here are all the must-see styles. Joey King attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 5, 2020. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images Share this -







Billy Porter's Golden Globes look slaps Ugly Ducking? Not for Billy Porter. Sporting a white suit with a long white, feathered train, Porter looks the highest fashion swan that ever walked the red carpet. Billy Porter arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 5, 2020. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Share this -







Golden Globes predictions: Two of our experts weigh in Daniel Arkin and Ethan Sacks, two of our resident entertainment obsessives, are here with some predictions for the top categories. Who will come out ahead at the end of the night? Daniel Arkin's Predictions Best picture, drama: "The Irishman" Best picture, musical or comedy: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Best actor, drama: Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker") Best actress, drama: Renée Zellweger ("Judy") Best actor, musical or comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") Best actress, musical or comedy: Awkwafina ("The Farewell") Best television series, drama: "Killing Eve" Best television series, comedy: "Fleabag" Ethan Sacks' Predictions Best picture, drama: "The Irishman" Best picture, musical or comedy: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Best actor, drama: Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker") Best actress, drama: Renée Zellweger ("Judy") Best actor, musical or comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") Best actress, musical or comedy: Ana De Armas ("Knives Out") Best television series, drama: "Succession" Best television series, comedy: "Fleabag" Share this -







How Netflix could dominate the night — and 3 other key storylines Netflix towers above traditional studios with 34 total nominations, including four movies contending for best picture and four television shows vying for the top-tier prizes. The combined 17 nods the streaming behemoth earned for its movies more than doubled that of Sony Pictures, which nabbed eight. Read more from our walk-up to the awards story here. Share this -





