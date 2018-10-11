How the NBC/Marist poll of Wisconsin is different than Marquette’s

Our NBC News/Marist poll of Wisconsin shows Democrat Tony Evers leading Republican Gov. Scott Walker by 10 points in a head-to-head contest, and by 8 points in an expanded ballot that includes the Libertarian and Green Party candidates.
A day earlier, however, a Marquette Law School poll had Walker ahead by 1 point. (The polls were on the same page showing Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., ahead by double digits.)
So what explains the difference between the two polls? We asked Marist pollster Barbara Carvalho. Here's her answer:
1. The polls use different samples: Marquette uses a voter list; Marist uses random digit dialing.
2. The polls use different likely-voter models: Marquette's model is based exclusively on voters certain to vote; Marist's uses a probability model based on interest, chance of vote and past vote.
3. Voter ID: Marquette's sample among likely voters was R+3; Marist's was D+1.
One other observation from Carvalho:
"Finally, one number to look at in our poll is the 80% of Walker supporters who are strongly committed to him (an extraordinarily high number). This intensity would be magnified in a cutoff 'certain to vote' likely voter model which Marquette uses. Of course, it is something to watch and a reason not to count Walker out."
With Election Day drawing nearer, the National Republican Congressional Committee is pulling advertising dollars from two seats—one where the GOP incumbent is favored to win and another where Republicans fear their candidate could lose.
The NRCC is cancelling its spending in the San Antonio Media market from Oct. 16 through Election Day, as Republicans feel optimistic about Republican Rep. Will Hurd's position against his Democratic opponent, Gina Ortiz Jones.
There's been little public polling in the district, as in most congressional races. But the New York Times/Sienna College poll last month found Hurd up by 8 points, and Hurd had significantly outfundraised Ortiz Jones through June in a cycle where other Republican incumbents have lagged behind.
But there's a more ominous sign for Republicans in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District, which is being vacated by Republican Rep. Martha McSally's Senate bid.
The NRCC is cancelling upcoming television buys in that race, a Republican familiar with the strategy confirmed, where former Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is facing off against Republican Lea Marquez Peterson.
The same dearth of public polling exists in this race, but the NYT/Sienna poll put Kirkpatrick up 11 points. And Kirkpatrick came into the race with stronger name identification from her previous stint in office (albeit in a neighboring congressional district). Even though Republicans have touted Marquez Peterson's strength as a candidate this cycle, she may not be able to hold the seat that voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
These are the kinds of painful decisions that both parties will have to make in the closing days, as Republicans look to defend the right incumbents to keep a hold on the House majority and Democrats try to win the right combination of seats to take control of the House.
Labor Day marks the unofficial home stretch of the campaign season, as campaigns and outside groups ramp up persuasion and mobilization targeting key races.
With groups beginning to make hard choices about where to spend money, the marquee races down the stretch are looking just as they did to start the cycle—Republican-held seats that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.
Here are the 10 House races that have drawn the most television and radio spending between Labor Day and today, according to figures from Advertising Analytics (spoiler: most broke for Clinton in 2016).
CO-06: $9.2 million
It's no surprise that GOP Rep. Mike Coffman's seat has seen a boat-load of spending in recent weeks—Democrats see the race as one of their best chances to dethrone an incumbent, which is why two-thirds of the recent spending came from the left. Polls show the race will be tough sledding for Coffman, and while his top-spending ally, the Congressional Leadership Fund, has pulled its advertising dollars from the seat, the National Republican Congressional Committee is upping its investment.
MI-08: $8.2 million
This race is another one featuring a seriously vulnerable Republican incumbent, Rep. Mike Bishop, and a strong Democratic challenger in Elissa Slotkin. And it's also another race where CLF has decided to stop spending while the NRCC ramps up—but limited public polling shows a tight race.
FL-26: $7.7 million
Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo's seat was always going to be a marquee race, considering Curbelo is the GOP incumbent representing the district that broke the furthest for Hillary Clinton in 2016. The party committees and the two campaigns have been slugging each other for the past month and aren't expected to slow down.
VA-10: $7.7 million
The ad spending to defend Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock's seat tells two stories. CLF hasn't spent a dime in the race as polling continues to show Democrat Jennifer Wexton with a lead. But the NRCC is doubling down on the seat—it spent almost $2.6 million since Labor Day, more than any other group, and has another $2.5 million booked through Election Day.
MN-03: $7.5 million
Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen has long been able to weather the storm in a blue-leaning district, but the heightened spending here shows Democratic enthusiasm that they can finally take him down. Two recent public polls show Democrat Dean Phillips leading.
WA-08: $7.3 million
The significant spending here is indicative of GOP bullishness for their candidate Dino Rossi and their unwillingness to cede the liberal-leaning district to Democrats after longtime Republican Rep. Dave Reichert announced his impending retirement. But Democrats have matched the GOP spending since Labor Day in the hopes of flipping another seat that Clinton won.
NJ-03: $7.1 million
The battle for Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur's seat is a good test case for lots of dynamics this cycle. MacArthur has had to own his key role in crafting the GOP's failed healthcare plan and being the only New Jersey Republican to vote for the party's tax plan. But the district leans conservative, so it remains to be seen how those votes might resonate here.
TX-07: $7 million
Democrats are hopeful that strength with suburban voters can help flip this Dallas-area seat. But Republican Rep. John Culberson has kicked his campaign into gear since early-cycle concerns he was going to be caught sleeping and Republicans outspent Democrats here by $900,000 since Labor Day.
ME-02: $6.4 million
This is another district where an oft-vulnerable Republican, Rep. Bruce Poliquin, is trying to hold on. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll pegged Poliquin up by 5 points.
CA-10: $5.9 million
If you're sensing a trend, voters narrowly backed Clinton in this district in 2016. Republican and Democratic spending has been about even here, as Republican Rep. Jeff Denham looks to win another term against Democrat Josh Harder.
Democrats are smarting after Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins cast a pivotal vote to help confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh, promising electoral consequences in 2020.
But the Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative group that played a key role in Kavanaugh's confirmation, is trying to blunt Democrats' anti-Collins fervor with a six-figure television and digital buy. The spot thanks for her vote, praising Collins "for being a reasonable voice in Washington" and for doing "the right thing."
While Maine has its independent streak, Collins's own bipartisan image has helped her cruise to overwhelming victories in previous races. But Collins's no vote has energized Democrats who have donated more than $3.6 million to a fund that will go to supporting Collins's eventual Democratic opponent in 2020.
So the new JCN spot will likely be just the start of the GOP's efforts to bolster Collins ahead of what could be a tougher-than-expected reelection fight.
Sen. Sherrod Brown’s rescue dog, Franklin, will make his television ad debut Tuesday morning in an effort to tout his owner as a man of the people—and their pets.
The 30-second spot, first obtained by NBC News, reminds voters of Brown’s advocacy back in 2012, as pets were getting sick from tainted dog treats from China. The campaign says it is part of a previous television and radio ad buy—the campaign has more than $4.5 million in advertising time booked between Tuesday and Election Day.
“Thousands of dogs were getting sick, we got to work to stop it,” Brown says to camera, while holding and petting his rescued mixed-breed.
In 2007 the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began investigating complaints of pet illness connected to Chinese-imported chicken, duck, and sweet potato jerky treats. The agency reported complaints of more than 6,000 pet illnesses and over 1,100 canine deaths.
“Sherrod Brown took the lead, he fought to protect the animals and make sure the dog treats were taken off the shelves,” Dr. Anne Soinski, a Cleveland veterinarian says in the advertisement.
After the death of an Ohio family’s dog, Brown pushed the FDA to investigate and take pet treat safety more seriously. He later chaired a congressional hearing on “Pet Treats and Processed Chicken from China.” By 2014, many prominent stores announced they were pulling the Chinese-made treats from shelves.
“All of our friends should be safe from tainted products,” Brown says before soliciting a bark of approval from the family pet.
Franklin the dog knows his way around the campaign trail. He’s featured on the campaign website as the “Manager of Morale,” and solicits donations through his line of official campaign dog bowls, collars, and mugs.
The new ad is a fluffy extension of Brown’s trademark populist message that’s helped him build a double-digit polling lead against his republican opponent, Rep. Jim Renacci. President Trump won Ohio in 2016 by eight points.
Trump is slated to return to the state for a rally Friday night, in an effort to boost Renacci.
Bernie Sanders, cruising to a third term as Vermont senator next month, will launch a presidential campaign-style cross-country tour in October on behalf of Democratic candidates.
The 15-city swing will kick off in Indiana on Oct. 19 and include three stops in Iowa, the first state in the presidential nominating process. The events aim to harness the progressive army of the 2016 Democratic presidential runner-up on behalf of candidates in some key House, Senate and gubernatorial races.
Prominent national Democrats have begun ramping up their campaign schedules. In just the last several days, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker held multiple events Iowa while California Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned on behalf of Democrats in the key battleground state of Ohio.
But Sanders’ itinerary will be one of the most ambitious of the potential 2020 candidates in the closing weeks of the midterm campaign, and will include some of the trappings of a White House run, including a chartered campaign plane.
The first stop in Bloomington, Indiana will include a rally and Social Security Town Hall to benefit the campaign of Liz Watson, running in the state’s 9th congressional district. He’ll also visit another college town, Ann Arbor, Michigan, that day for a rally with gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer.
On Oct. 20 Sanders will hold a rally in the capital of South Carolina, the first southern presidential primary state, under the banner of Our Revolution, the offshoot of Sanders’ 2016 campaign.
Sanders’ three Iowa events — in Sioux City, Fort Dodge and Ames — are with congressional candidate J. D. Scholten, who is challenging Rep. Steve King in the Hawkeye State’s most Republican-leaning district. Additional stops include Wisconsin, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada before concluding on Oct. 27 in California.
Sanders has continued to actively travel the country since his long-shot 2016 presidential bid fought right to the convention. Sanders has particularly focused on visiting areas that President Trump carried in his own upset victory.
"The reason I go to those states is to tell the people of those states not let Trump divide them up, that we have more in common than we have differences," Sanders told Democratic activists at an event in Washington this summer. "I am doing everything that I can to bring people together in this country so that working people can have a government that works for all of us and not just the billionaire class."
If Sanders does run again in 2020 he’ll face far more competition, with a large crop of potential candidates already positioning themselves as champions of the ascendant liberal wing. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who also is running for reelection next month, told supporters at a town hall in her state recently that she would give the race serious consideration after the midterms.
Some Republican candidates facing tough reelection battles this fall are touting a far softer stance on immigration than their national party has, launching ads to promote their fights to protect constituents from deportation.
The latest example comes from Colorado Republican Rep. Mike Coffman, who is running against Democrat Jason Crow in a Denver-area district that's been trending blue.
In the new spot, a husband and wife from Colorado tells the story of how Coffman stepped in to protect their adopted daughter. While the couple had adopted her from Peru, the little girl's visa was denied and her parents were told she was going to be deported.
"They were going to deport our daughter, then Mike Coffman called. He promised he'd fight for Angela, and he did," Amy Becerra, the little girl's mother, says in the ad.
"Mike kept our family together. We've seen the attacks on Mike and that's not who he is. Mike fights for all of us and we are proud to stand with him."
It's the latest attempt by Coffman to distance himself from his party in a moderate-to-Democratic leaning district that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won his district in 2016. A recent poll from the New York Times/Sienna College found the Republican trailing by 11, and Democrats have fought hard to cut at Coffman's bipartisan message by arguing the bipartisan act is lip service.
New Jersey Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur, another vulnerable GOP incumbent, took a similar tack in an ad earlier this year where his campaign took to the airwaves to highlight the story of MacArthur stopping a woman from being deported and taken away from her husband.
"I was at a dead end so I called Congressman MacArthur and the congressman came over to the House, met my family, and thank God that he helped me," the husband, identified as Joe R. from Brick, N.J., says in the ad.
"He's a compassionate man, he knew right from wrong."
MacArthur's campaign spent more than $187,000 airing that spot, according to data from Advertising Analytics.
President Trump campaign in 2016 on a hard-line message on immigration, turning his border wall into his campaign's centerpiece and calling for a humane "deportation force" on the campaign trail.
Since elected, he's faced significant criticism over the administration's policy that separated children from their families at the border.
Those policies aren't the kind that do well in swing districts like Coffman's or MacArthur's, and Democrats have long tried to tie this lawmakers and others to the tougher Trump policies. So by highlighting these compassionate immigration stories, the vulnerable GOP incumbents are hoping they can create even more distance from Trump.
North Dakota is becoming ground zero for the political battle over the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is racing to explain her decision to vote against Kavanaugh in light of the sexual assault allegations against him, while Republicans have cheered her vote as the final nail in the coffin of Heitkamp's Senate career.
Meanwhile, her Republican opponent, Rep. Kevin Cramer, continues to draw a hard line criticizing the #MeToo movement, sparking controversy with his comments and arguing that the Kavanaugh episode will help the GOP.
The stakes are high in the North Dakota Senate race, which the NBC News political unit just ranked the race most likely to switch parties.
Cramer has stretched his lead into the double-digits, according to two recent polls, as the GOP looks to dethrone the state's highest-ranking Democrat. And Republicans in Washington have long been bullish on their chances of flipping North Dakota's sole statewide Democratic seat for the GOP.
But a source close to Heitkamp told NBC News her "no" vote on Kavanaugh wasn't because of the polling that shows her trailing; it was a question of doing "the right thing." Heitkamp is making no apologies for that vote, issuing a lengthy statement explaining it and explaining it in a new, direct-to-camera television ad.
Her campaign quickly launched and then pulled another ad last week, where she touts her commitment to faith and guns while criticizing both parties.
Both Heitkamp's ads and her vote have drawn criticism from North Dakota Republicans. Jake Wilkins, the spokesman for the state GOP, called Heitkamp's vote "cowardly" in a Saturday statement.
Meanwhile, Cramer hasn't shied away from the issue, joining in the GOP chorus criticizing Heitkamp for her vote and making a handful of controversial comments related to the Kavanaugh allegation and the #MeToo movement.
Cramer blasted the #MeToo movement as a "movement toward victimization" in a New York Times story published Monday, arguing that suburban female voters who have been seen as breaking to the left will be galvanized to vote Republican in response to how Kavanaugh was treated.
Previously, he raised doubts about whether Kavanaugh should be disqualified from serving on the Supreme Court even if the allegations against him are true.
While his campaign hasn't directly addressed the Kavanaugh vote in an ad, he's up with a new ad that quotes President Trump talking about how Heitkamp doesn't reflect the state. And during the Kavanaugh confirmation, the Judicial Crisis Network spent more than $400,000 on ads pressuring Heitkamp to vote yes on the judge.
UPDATED: The Heitkamp campaign removed the ad before it ran on television, instead launching another where she explains her decision to vote no on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The ad was re-released on Wednesday, Oct. 10.
ORIGINAL: Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is out with a new campaign ad touting her political independence on the heels of announcing her opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday.
The ad, obtained by NBC News, will begin running on Friday and comes as Heitkamp is being attacked by Republicans for siding with most Democrats and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer in their opposition to Kavanaugh. She is in a tough re-election against Rep. Kevin Cramer, where public polling shows her trailing.
Heitkamp doesn't mention Kavanaugh in the new ad, but criticizes both parties, especially Democrats. “Too many Democrats don’t appreciate our commitment to faith and self-reliance or recognize that we know how to handle guns safely,” she said, looking straight at the camera.
“And while Republicans too often side with the powerful, Democrats too often judge how we live,” she continues. “And both parties do nothing but fight.”
The six-figure ad buy running on cable and broadcast television in North Dakota and on digital is not a traditional end-of-campaign ad, which tend to be negative in nature. Instead, it’s a last minute testament to Heitkamp, who is well liked in the state but must overcome the challenge of running in a solidly Republican state that President Donald Trump won by 36 points and is still very popular.
“Heitkamp was elected to represent the people of North Dakota in the Senate, but she has failed, and a new TV ad can’t erase that,” Jake Wilkins, spokesman for the North Dakota Republican Party, said in a statement.
Heitkamp’s statement announcing her opposition to Kavanaugh says she decided she will vote against him because “last Thursday’s hearing called into question Judge Kavanaugh’s current temperament, honesty, and impartiality. These are critical traits for any nominee to serve on the highest court in our country.”
House Democratic candidates raised a truckload of money during the last fundraising quarter, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Luján told reporters Thursday.
Many of the party's candidates have been posting strong fundraising quarters throughout the cycle, and while the latest numbers aren't yet public, Luján teased yet another massive haul for Democratic candidates.
Luján told reporters at a Thursday Bloomberg News event that 82 House Democratic candidates raised at least $500,000 in the most recent fundraising quarter, which spanned July through September.
Of that group, 60 raised more than $1 million, a strong haul for any House campaign. Thirty raised more than $2 million, while eight raised more than $3 million, a total that will likely eclipse a fair share of Senate fundraising totals last quarter.
Fundraising reports aren't due until the middle of the month, so the only numbers out there are those released by the campaigns themselves. But a handful of Democratic candidates are already teasing massive hauls—California's Andrew Janz and Josh Harder said they raised $4.3 million and $3.5 million respectively; Kentucky's Amy McGrath said she raised $3.65 million; and Kansas's Sharice Davids said she raised $2.7 million.
Democratic candidates have long been benefiting from strong fundraising hauls. Last quarter, Democrats outraised Republicans in 36 of the 40 most competitive House races that had nominees, according to the Cook Political Report's rankings.