How quickly does frostbite set in?

The first thing you’ll notice even before frostbite is frostnip, a tingling feeling that hurts — your body’s warning sign that you have to warm up that body part quickly. Here's a look at how quickly frostbite occurs based on wind speed and temperature.
At noon Wednesday, it was 16 below zero in Chicago — and as 96-year-old Zofia Biernadski looked out the window at the frozen city, she was instantly reminded of the winter of 1940.
Earlier that year, the then 17-year-old Biernadski and thousands of other Poles had been rousted from their homes by the Soviets and deported by boxcar to what’s now Kazakhstan.
“It got down to 40 below zero and I remember I could feel the cold in my bones,” Biernadski told NBC News. “I had the jacket on that I was wearing in April when the soldiers ordered us out of our homes, I made some hose to cover my legs from an old sweater, and I sewed a skirt and a kerchief from this thick material our maid gave me before they put us on the train. That saved my life, but I was still unbelievably cold. It was so cold my breath would instantly turn to ice. If you stayed out too long, you died.”
So Biernadski has great sympathy for anybody venturing into the Chicago cold.
Both Wednesday performances of Hamilton were canceled in Chicago due to the frigid weather.
The temperature isn't expected to surpass minus 15 degrees in the Windy City Wednesday, and the expected low is 26 below zero.
A tweet posted on Hamilton's page said ticket holders who expected to see the show Wednesday could exchange their tickets for a future Wednesday performance.
"Today" weatherman Al Roker didn't appreciate Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin accusing America's kids of being "soft" during this cold snap.
"I have to say this nitwit governor in Kentucky saying that, 'Oh, we're weak,'" Roker said Wednesday on "MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin." "These are kids who are going to be in sub-zero wind chills. No. Cancel school. Stop it. Adults, if they want to be out there, that's great. These are our children. I'm glad you're not a teacher."
Bevin had bemoaned "soft" American kids during a radio interview Tuesday and what he believed was a knee-jerk reaction to closing Kentucky schools because of the weather. It was 4 degrees in Lexington just after noon Wednesday.
Mushers in the the longest dog sled race in the lower 48 states completed the three-day marathon Tuesday and Wednesday despite temperatures dipping 20 below zero.
Mushers and their dogs in the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon trekked 300 miles from Duluth, Minnesota, to Grand Portage, Minnesota, which is about six miles south of the Canadian border. The low temperature in Duluth was minus 21 degrees Tuesday, and wind chills throughout the race made it feel like 50 below zero.
Still, "mushers, race officials and volunteers said that they weren’t stopping," said a statement from the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon organization. "We’re made for this weather” stated one official, according to the statement.
Twelve people and their dogs competed in the race, and more than 500 people were set to volunteer, according to the race website.
The race began Sunday, and by Wednesday, all of the mushers and their dogs were "resting comfortably."
While the humans may have had a difficult time in the cold and "snow drifts that were waist-high in some areas," the dogs thrive in chillier weather, and veterinarians monitoring the race would have been more concerned if temperatures were above 10 degrees, the statement said.
Blake Freking and his wife, Jennifer Freking, took the first and second spots in the race, respectively.
