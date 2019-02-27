How Republicans plan to question Cohen

Republicans will seek to make Cohen's hearing about one thing: Why the heck should this guy be trusted?

Though Republicans are in the minority on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, there are a few members who are among Trump's staunchest allies, including Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows.

Jordan, the committee's ranking member, said in a statement last week that he would "not stand by quietly while an admitted liar comes before the Committee."

"Our Members intend to question Mr. Cohen about the crimes he pleaded guilty to, other criminal activity he participated in but refused to disclose, his international financial dealings, and a long list of other probative activities," he said.

Cohen pleaded guilty last year to lying to Congress — the Senate Intelligence Committee, to be exact — about negotiations surrounding the Trump Tower Moscow project. Cohen said he did this to align with Trump's narrative about Russian business dealings.