How rural hospitals are preparing for coronavirus patients

Invictus Games postpones, looks ahead to 2021 The Invictus Games scheduled for May 9-16 in The Hague have been postponed until next year because of coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the international competition for veterans announced Thursday. "We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021," organizers said in a statement. Prince Harry, patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said in a video that "this was an incredibly difficult decision for all of us to have to make."







Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo games MATSUSHIMA AIR BASE, Japan — The Olympic flame arrived in Japan on Friday from Greece in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in northern Japan. The flame, carried in a special canister, touched down amid growing doubts if the Tokyo Games can open as scheduled on July 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers and the International Olympic Committee say it will, but postponement or cancellation is viewed increasingly as a possible option.







Iran calls on U.S. to lift sanctions in order to save lives UNITED NATIONS — Iran's Mission to the United Nations is urging the international community to call on the United States to lift sanctions against the country immediately so it can import medicine and medical equipment desperately needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Iran is one of the hardest-hit countries in the world in the COVID-19 pandemic. Nine out of 10 cases in the Middle East come from the Islamic Republic, and fears remain that it may be under reporting its cases. Iran's U.N. Mission said in a statement late Thursday that "the inhuman and unlawful" U.S. sanctions are hampering efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19 to other nations and are harming the health and lives of Iranians. "In other words, while the U.S. is trying to curb the virus internally, it is helping the spread of virus externally by undermining the professional capabilities of certain affected countries who try to combat its pandemic," the mission said.







Vermont announces first 2 deaths Vermont officials on Thursday announced the state's first two deaths among residents who have been infected with the new coronavirus. Both were older than 80. One was a Windsor County man who had been hospitalized at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, and the other was a woman who was a resident of the Burlington Health and Rehab long-term care facility in Burlington, the state health department said. Vermont has had 22 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the illness COVID-19, as of Thursday afternoon according to the health department.







China exonerates doctor reprimanded for warning of virus BEIJING — China has taken the highly unusual move of exonerating a doctor who was reprimanded for warning about the coronavirus outbreak and later died of the disease. The official China News Service late Tuesday said police in the epicenter city of Wuhan had revoked its admonishment of Dr. Li Wenliang that had included a threat of arrest and issued a "solemn apology" to his family. It said two police officers had been issued "disciplinary punishments" for the original handling of the matter, without giving further details. In death, Li became the face of simmering anger at the ruling Communist Party's controls over information and complaints that officials lie about or hide disease outbreaks, industrial accidents, natural disasters and financial frauds, while punishing whistleblowers and independent journalists. The 33-year-old ophthalmologist died in early February at Wuhan Central Hospital, where he worked and likely contracted the virus while treating patients in the early days of the outbreak. After seeing thousands of new cases daily at the peak of the city's outbreak a month ago, Wuhan on Friday had its second consecutive day with no new confirmed or suspected cases.






