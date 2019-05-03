How a rural Texas county illustrate's Beto's go-anywhere strategy

GUTHRIE, Texas — At town hall events across the country, Beto O’Rourke regularly highlights his experience in King County, Texas — a community with just over 200 registered voters; fewer people than often attend his presidential campaign events.

Earlier this month, the former Texas congressman joked to a crowd in Storm Lake, Iowa that the county 90 miles east of Lubbock is so red you can see it glowing from space, but during his 2018 senate bid, he went there anyway. Those people, he says, deserved to be heard.

"We’re just hard working people that believe in working hard, putting in a day’s work, getting our paychecks, take care of our families, and our beliefs, and raising our kids,” explained Jessie Hatfield, a cowboy on the 6666 cattle ranch, the major private employer in the county.

O’Rourke's December 2017 visit to Guthrie, the seat of King County may have helped him improve upon Hillary Clinton’s performance here. She got five votes in 2016. O’Rourke got six in 2018.

"You just gotta actually come here and talk to us,” explained Ashley Branch, chair of the King County Democrats, and one of those six voters. "And not just us but other little communities. Our closest grocery story is 90 miles so there’s a lot of other little communities around us who are willing to listen if you’ll listen to us."

O’Rourke has modeled much of his presidential campaign on the same “go-everywhere” strategy: visiting all 10 counties in New Hampshire on his first trip to the state, launching his campaign in far-flung Keokuk, Iowa, and holding a town hall in tiny Denmark, South Carolina.

But while such visits to low-density areas might make for good anecdotal fodder, many political analysts see trips like these as a waste of a campaign’s most valuable resource: a candidate’s time.

“It tells you that in terms of cost benefit analysis it’s a waste of time,” said Seth McKee, a southern politics professor at Texas Tech University. "It doesn't pick him up any votes. But he's making the overture, which is a lot more than can be said for most modern campaign strategies for the major parties.”