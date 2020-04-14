Lisa Tolin
15m ago / 6:14 AM UTC
How to shop for groceries, where to find masks
During the coronavirus crisis, TODAY is gathering solutions to some common problems:
Experts share tips for stocking up on food and supplies while minimizing the risk of being exposed to the coronavirus and other germs.
Here are places to buy face masks while also giving back.
You don't need a sewing machine to make a mask to wear in public.
The CDC says yes. Here's how to get them to wear them.
For more answers to your frequently asked questions, see this FAQ on TODAY.
Phil Helsel
14m ago / 6:15 AM UTC
Social distancing may be necessary for up to year, Florida surgeon general warns
Florida's surgeon general warned Monday that until there is a vaccine, which may be a year away, for the coronavirus illness COVID-19, social distancing and other measures to slow its spread will remain necessary.
"As long as we're going to have COVID in the environment, and this is a tough virus, we're going to have to practice these measures so that we are all protected," Dr. Scott A. Rivkees said.
That raises the prospect that the changes in daily life — like sneeze guards and other measures at grocery stores and staying 6 feet away from others — may be necessary until there is a vaccine.
Many states have imposed stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the virus. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered one April 1. He had been criticized for failing to issue a statewide order sooner.
Florida has had more than 21,000 COVID-19 cases, including almost 500 deaths, according to an NBC News count of reports.