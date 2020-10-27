How states aim to prevent a surge in mail-in ballot rejections

Twitter flags Trump voting tweet as misleading Twitter placed a warning label on a tweet President Donald Trump sent Monday night, calling it misleading for its baseless claims about mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election. "Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA. Must have final total on November 3rd," Trump tweeted. Twitter later placed a label the tweet, warning, "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process." It also linked to a page on the site explaining that voting by mail is safe and secure. This is the latest move by the social media giant, which has recently taken an aggressive approach to limit and remove misinformation and misleading claims on the site. Last week, Twitter removed a tweet from one of Trump's top Covid-19 advisers, which falsely claimed that masks don't work to prevent the spread of coronavirus. There is no evidence of massive voter fraud and election experts have repeatedly noted that if fraud happens, such as a recent case in New Jersey in which a new election was called after allegations of mail-in ballot fraud, it is easily found. Share this -







Ivanka Trump fundraises in Beverly Hills for father's cash-strapped campaign White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, alongside Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, fundraised with major donors in Beverly Hills on Monday for President Donald Trump's cash-strapped campaign, an unusual move in the final week before Election Day. The event at Spago, the flagship restaurant of chef Wolfgang Puck, was limited to 15 individuals willing to make a minimum contribution of $100,000. Health care executive Lee Samson, who previously hosted the president in April 2019, opened up his home on Monday afternoon for an event of about 100 donors. McDaniel led a discussion with Ivanka Trump. Two individuals told NBC News that there were few masks and that Trump and McDaniel were not wearing face coverings for at least the backyard portion of the fundraiser. All attendees for both events were required to test negative ahead of the gatherings and were socially distanced throughout, according to a Republican familiar with the planning. "There was certainly no social distancing going on," one of the individuals said. "Almost no one was wearing a mask — except the valet, the waiters and the law enforcement." Share this -







Biden adds more in-person campaign stops in final week Joe Biden announced that he's expanding his reach across the map in the days before Election Day, traveling to Iowa and Wisconsin on Friday and Michigan on Saturday. Biden's visit to Iowa is an indicator of how the campaign is feeling, given that he’s traveling to a state that the campaign had filed under their "win back" column but has done little in-person campaigning there. The Democratic nominee has not been to Iowa since he jetted out of the state the evening of the primaries in early February. Biden was last in Wisconsin on Sept. 21 when he made two stops. The campaign wanted him to go more often since then, but the coronavirus cases spikes delayed the visit. He was last in Michigan on Oct. 16, when he made stops in Southfield and Detroit. Polls show Biden leading President Donald Trump there, a state Trump won four years ago. The former vice president makes two stops in Georgia today and two in Florida on Thursday. Share this -







Twitter launches 'pre-bunks' to get ahead of voting misinformation Twitter says it will begin placing messages at the top of users' feeds to pre-emptively debunk false information about voting by mail and election results, an escalation of the tech company’s battle against misinformation. Twitter is calling the messages a "pre-bunk," something it says it has never done, because the debunking is not a reaction to an existing tweet with misinformation. Read more here. Share this -





