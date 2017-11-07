Feedback

How President Trump Measures Up to Candidate Trump

Donald Trump used to joke about just how good his presidency would be.

"We will have so much winning if I get elected that you may get bored with winning,” he said on the trail.

But a year since Trump’s election, winning hasn’t come so easy. The hundreds of promises that propelled him into office set a high bar for governance, one he’s struggled to meet.

Consider four fundamental goals: Build a wall, repeal and replace Obamacare, lower taxes and invest billions in infrastructure. Three attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed in Congress. Overhauling the tax code is likely the president’s last shot at squeezing in a legislative victory. An infrastructure plan was due by the end of the September, but the issue seems to have largely fallen off the White House's radar.

There are a handful of bright spots for the president. The nation is enjoying a healthy economy marked by a strong stock market and dropping unemployment numbers — just as it was when he took office — while a slew of executive orders and actions have helped check off a handful of his more specific promises, like rolling back EPA regulations.

Amid a litany of promises ranging from hyper specific to sweeping vows, NBC News has zeroed in on and evaluated ten major goals. Click through each to see how he’s done.

