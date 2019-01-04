How to watch the big show on TV and online

WATCH ON TV

The ceremony will be aired on NBC and the ceremony will begin Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

HOW TO STREAM THE GOLDEN GLOBES

Last year's Golden Globes marked the first year that the show was live streamed via NBC live. This year, not only can viewers live stream the ceremony on the NBC website and app, but also via the NBC Facebook page (the Golden Globe nominations were announced via Facebook live this year as well).

If you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can tune into NBC Live anywhere you have a Wifi connection. Or, for the cord cutters out there, tune in via various streaming services, such as DirectTV Now, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, etc.

GOLDEN GLOBES PRE-SHOW

For many, the best part of the awards ceremony is seeing all the gorgeous — and not so gorgeous — outfits. And the best way to catch the carpet is via E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards, with hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic. Red Carpet Live with E! will start at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST and NBC red carpet coverage will begin at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

STREAM GOLDEN GLOBES RED CARPET

You can catch all the Red Carpet coverage from any of the streaming and viewing options above starting at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST.