How will Jones do in Alabama's most densely populated areas?

One of the big remaining questions in this race — which is still too close to call, according to NBC News' Decision Desk — is how Doug Jones will perform in Alabama’s most densely populated areas, including Mobile and Montgomery (where very little of the vote has been counted yet) and Jefferson — the state’s largest county and home to the city of Birmingham.

Jefferson County, like many other large counties in America, has been growing more and more Democratic. It voted for Republicans in presidential contests as recently as 2004 but has become a pretty solid liberal bastion even as the rest of the state has become dramatically redder.

In fact, the divergence between Jefferson and the rest of Alabama since 2000 is one of the most dramatic trend lines of any state in the country, according to an analysis by NBC News last month.

We won’t know how significant Jones’ margins are in those large urban counties until we see more votes, but it’s fair to say that this election is likely to underscore the growing divide between urban and rural areas around the United States.